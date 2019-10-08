Folly Re-Releasing First Album “Insanity Later”

Folly will be re-releasing their first album Insanity Later on vinyl via Triple Crown Records. The re-release features all new album art and layout.



The band released the album back in 2004 and are celebrating 15 years of Insanity Later with record release shows at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ on December 13th and 14th.

Openers will be announced soon. The records are available online only at FollyNJ.net. Preorder bundles and the splatter vinyl are already sold out, but single order silver vinyl copies are still available. Follow Folly at FollyNJ on Instagram for updates.