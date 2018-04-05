Gang of Four Releasing New EP with Ivanka Trump On the Cover

Gang Of Four is certainly getting a lot of press today and that reason is because they decided to use Ivanka Trump on their cover of their new EP, Complicit. If we know anything about the Trump family, besides being greedy assholes and that whole Russia thing, is that they certainly like to handout lawsuits like candy. So I’d expect that to happen soon. The new EP is set to be released on April 20th and you can listen to a new song below.



Gang of Four plan on releasing a new studio album in Summer 2018, you can listen to the new song off the EP here.

The band has a song about Ivanka Trump as well. The band says:

“When we think of ‘the media’, everyone has lots of ideas about what we mean. It could be social media, where hundreds of memes criss-cross the world; informing, misinforming, beginning or reinforcing ideas that may last a lifetime and beyond. Ideas about Jews, Muslims, or, say, the world trade centre or perhaps, the criminality of certain American politicians. And then there is the receding traditional media with disappearing jobs like ‘journalists’ and ‘fact checkers’. That’s the media the Trump family despise.”

Tracklisting:

1. Lucky

2. Ivanka (Things You Can’t Have)

3. I’m A Liar

4. Lucky (10 O’Clock Chemical Remix)