Genesis “The Last Domino?” Fall 2021 North American Tour Announced

Well, I guess things are slowly getting back to some normalcy, and hopefully things will pan out globally because Genesis just announced “The Last Domino?” Fall 2021 North American tour! I’m really tempted to see this concert but we’ll see how things go, I guess I could always sell tickets for it if I’m not ready to go to shows and concerts just yet. Either way, this will be awesome if it works out as planned.



Here is the press release:

Genesis announced their highly anticipated return to North America for the first time in 14 years with The Last Domino? tour dates that will have Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford, playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December 2021. Kicking off at Chicago’s United Center on November 15, 2021, the group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Genesis The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 will be one of the first concerts at the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York with the Friday, December 10, 2021, show. Opening this fall, UBS Arena is a $1.1 billion world-class multipurpose arena next to the Belmont Park racetrack. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, UBS Arena is one of the few venues in the world designed with a sharp focus on music. With its timeless and classic design, the venue will bridge its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities. The state-of-the-art arena will create one of the best and most unique experiences for both artists and audiences and will deliver an unmatched live experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 marks the first time Genesis has performed stateside since 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours of that year playing sold-out arenas and stadiums around the world. One of the most successful and legendary rock bands of all-time, Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums with numerous top 20 hits including “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep,” and “Turn It On Again,” while also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tickets for all shows will be available first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, followed by the general public on-sale on May 7. The Verified Fan program aims to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience. It helps ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans first. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5, at 10 am local time.

To register, please visit www.genesis-music.com.

Beginning May 7, tickets will be available through a public on-sale. Visit www.genesis-music.com for tour, ticket, and official VIP package information.

Venues in all the tour cities (except Cleveland and Philadelphia) will utilize Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing. With digital ticketing, your mobile phone becomes your ticket, using a unique rotating barcode for powerful fraud and counterfeit protection, and enabling a more contactless entry experience. The local box office can assist anyone without a smart phone on site at the venue.

For the biggest Genesis fans who want to get closer to the action than ever before, official VIP packages will be available for all shows! Fans can choose from a variety of VIP package options to ensure they have an unforgettable experience. Official VIP packages will be available beginning Wednesday, May 5 at 10 am local time.

The tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible.

Upon opening this fall, UBS Arena will employ numerous health and safety strategies, leveraging smart technology and contactless experiences to offer guests grab-and-go food & beverage mobile ordering, restrooms equipped with touchless fixtures and dispensers, and cashless checkout options for all sales in an effort to allow guests and staff to more safely interact within the facility.

UBS Arena is very convenient for those coming from anywhere in the New York metro area, including by train from Penn Station, and is in close driving proximity from New York City, Westchester, Southern Connecticut, and Long Island. Convenient rideshare drop-off/pick-up locations will also be available. For out-of-state fans, UBS Arena is in close proximity to JFK (7 miles) and LaGuardia (13 miles) airports.

Genesis The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management.