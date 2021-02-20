H2O & Liquid Death team up for Live Streaming Event “Live at Toby’s House”

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Hardcore punk band H2O and Liquid Death are teaming up for a live streaming event entitled “Live at Toby’s House.” Hopefully his neighbors are cool with it. It will air on on Friday, February 26th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. Tickets are on sale now.



The concert will be filmed covid-safe with social distancing protocols, the stream features a full band live performance from H2O, story-telling segments with special guests, and a candid, never-before-seen glimpse of the band behind-the-scenes and at home.

H2O frontman/vocalist Toby Morse comments:

“We haven’t performed together in over a year and a half, and with [longtime guitarist] Todd Morse in even longer.” He continues, “Playing these songs together was very therapeutic for us, and makes us miss touring even more.”

Tickets for this special broadcast are on sale now with several packages available, including limited edition show posters, Liquid Death water packages and more for the ultimate show-watching experience.

Tune into liquiddeath.com on Friday, February 26th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST for this extraordinary event and check out ticket packages here — $1 from every ticket sold goes to the Thirst Project.

About Liquid Death: As one of the fastest growing new beverage brands in the US, Liquid Death is the first fun, hilarious beverage focused on health and sustainability. They take the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the cool factor of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. Also, they take 10% of the profits from every can sold and donate it to organizations like 5 Gyres and Thirst Project to help kill plastic pollution and bring clean drinking water to those in need.