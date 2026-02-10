Jimmy Eat World Announce ‘Bleed American’ 25th Anniversary Tour

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Jimmy Eat World are officially celebrating 25 years of Bleed American with a massive anniversary tour that kicks off June 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and runs through November, wrapping up at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando.



For the North America dates, tickets are available starting with an artist, CITI, and American Express presale (more details below) beginning Wednesday, February 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

For the Canada shows, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

For Information on tickets and more, visit: JimmyEatWorld.com.

25 Years of Bleed American Tour Dates

June 9 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 12 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 13–14 – Washington, D.C. – Vans Warped Tour

June 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

June 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17

June 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center

June 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

July 3 – Calgary, AB – Spruce Meadows

July 4 – Fort McMurray, AB – Hello Summer Festival

July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

July 19 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 22 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

July 24 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion

July 25–26 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour

August 14 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall SOLD OUT

August 15 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle SOLD OUT

August 16 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park

August 22 – Montreal, QC – Vans Warped Tour

August 23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

September 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

September 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

September 10 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

September 12–13 – Mexico City, MX – Vans Warped Tour

November 12 – Nashville, TN – TBA

November 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

November 14–15 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour