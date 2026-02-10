Jimmy Eat World Announce ‘Bleed American’ 25th Anniversary Tour
Music News | Feb 10th, 2026
Jimmy Eat World are officially celebrating 25 years of Bleed American with a massive anniversary tour that kicks off June 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and runs through November, wrapping up at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando.
For the North America dates, tickets are available starting with an artist, CITI, and American Express presale (more details below) beginning Wednesday, February 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
For the Canada shows, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time.
For Information on tickets and more, visit: JimmyEatWorld.com.
25 Years of Bleed American Tour Dates
June 9 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 12 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 13–14 – Washington, D.C. – Vans Warped Tour
June 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
June 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17
June 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center
June 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
July 3 – Calgary, AB – Spruce Meadows
July 4 – Fort McMurray, AB – Hello Summer Festival
July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
July 19 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 22 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
July 24 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion
July 25–26 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour
August 14 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall SOLD OUT
August 15 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle SOLD OUT
August 16 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park
August 22 – Montreal, QC – Vans Warped Tour
August 23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
September 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
September 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
September 10 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory
September 12–13 – Mexico City, MX – Vans Warped Tour
November 12 – Nashville, TN – TBA
November 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
November 14–15 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour