Jon Fratelli of The Fratellis Releasing New Solo Album ‘Bright Night Flowers’ on February 15th

Jon Fratelli, singer/songwriter and front man of The Fratellis, announced details for his new solo album. Bright Night Flowers will be released on February 15th 2019 via Cooking Vinyl. I loved Jon’s first solo album so looking forward to hearing more from him, solo music-wise.



The album was recorded in Scotland during the summer of 2018 and was self produced with the help of a long term friend, musician and producer Stuart McCredie (Simple Minds, Echo & The Bunnymen, Belle & Sebastian, The Fratellis).

Straight off the back of the last Fratellis album, Jon’s solo material displays a more down-tempo melodic side to his song writing and with echoes of Glen Campbell, Roy Orbison and even Tom Waits, this perfectly-assembled, finely-wrought, nine-track album showcases something very special from his art.

Soul-noir, country gothic, The Big ‘O’ meets The Big Easy, the Heart of Saturday Night meets the West End of Glasgow… Call it what you will, Jon’s second solo ‘joint’ is a little masterpiece and a refreshing change of pace from his previous work.

Jon talks about the making of the album:

“Almost all of these songs were written on the piano, which is fairly obvious on first listen. It seemed like the most natural counterpoint to the last album: to move away from fairly loud and colorful songs – some of which were built from mash ups of various ideas – to something gentle that rolled with a bit more fluidity.” “I’d describe this album as playful as well, actually, Heartbreak and emotional pain can also be playful when you know that they’re not to be taken too seriously. Equally, you can’t know pleasure without its opposite. In that respect, black is equally as joyful as white. Life would be very dull if happiness was the only experience, wouldn’t it?”

Tracklisting:

1. Serenade In Vain

2. Bright Night Flowers

3. After A While

4. Evangeline

5. Rolling By

6. Crazy Lovers Song

7. Dreams Don’t Remember

8. In From The Cold

9. Somewhere