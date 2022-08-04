Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One Releasing New Album ‘Five Great Egrets’

Photo by John J. Bowman. Image provided by PR

Lenny Lashley will be releasing a collection of new songs titled Five Great Egrets under the moniker Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One later this year via Omerta MIA. You can watch the music video for his single “It Got So Dark” below. You can catch Lenny playing at Mercy Union’s record release on this Friday, August 5th at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ.



Lenny Lashley talked about the album:

“The album title came to me on a morning drive along the coast where I live. I saw what I thought were five herons, but they were actually great egrets. Thematically, it’s the same as the rest of my solo material. All of the stuff that I write is directly related to my personal life in one way or another.” “I’ve been fortunate to have folks that are remarkable musicians contribute because they like me as a person and believe in me.”

Five Great Egrets was engineered and produced by Pete Steinkopf at Little Eden in Asbury Park, NJ during fall 2020.

His backing band features a bunch of awesome musicians including Joe Sirios (The Mighty Mighty BossToneS), Tim Brennan (Dropkick Murphys), Johnny Rioux (Street Dogs), C.J. Ramone (Ramones), Pete Steinkopf (The Bouncing Souls), Sam Bey (The Parlor Mob), Jared Hart (Mercy Union), and others. The song “Park Your Carcass” was co-written by Dicky Barrett and Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty BossToneS.