Less than Jake Announce February Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 28th, 2017
Less Than Jake have announced February tour dates with their friends Four Year Strong, Direct Hit and Bearings. The tour will stop at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Ct on February 17th and then Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on February 18th. No NYC date so get your ass to CT or NJ! Tickets go on sale Friday 10am local time and there will be limited LTJ Ticket Bundles available Friday 10am as well over at lessthanjake.limitedrun.com.
Tour Dates
02/09/18 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall **
02/10/18 – Sarasota, FL – Sarasota Fair Grounds ++
02/12/18 – Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks
02/13/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
02/15/18 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
02/16/18 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
02/17/18 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
02/18/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
02/20/18 – Montreal, QC – La Tulipe
02/21/18 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
02/22/18 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
02/23/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre
02/24/18 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s
02/25/18 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
** No FYS
++ LTJ only