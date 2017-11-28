Less than Jake Announce February Tour Dates

Less Than Jake have announced February tour dates with their friends Four Year Strong, Direct Hit and Bearings. The tour will stop at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Ct on February 17th and then Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on February 18th. No NYC date so get your ass to CT or NJ! Tickets go on sale Friday 10am local time and there will be limited LTJ Ticket Bundles available Friday 10am as well over at lessthanjake.limitedrun.com.



Tour Dates

02/09/18 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall **

02/10/18 – Sarasota, FL – Sarasota Fair Grounds ++

02/12/18 – Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks

02/13/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

02/15/18 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

02/16/18 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

02/17/18 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

02/18/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

02/20/18 – Montreal, QC – La Tulipe

02/21/18 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/22/18 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

02/23/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

02/24/18 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s

02/25/18 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

** No FYS

++ LTJ only