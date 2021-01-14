Lookout! Records Online Reunion Shows Announce
Music News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Jan 13th, 2021
Oceanside Productions announced the first in a monthly online live performance series for 2021 called LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT. The reunions will bring together the singers and songwriters from Lookout Records, the iconic pop-punk record label founded in 1987 by Larry Livermore and David Hayes. The first show will feature members of The Mr. T Experience, Pansy Division, the Queers, cub, the Crumbs and the Smugglers.
The Smugglers frontman Grant Lawrence, who will lead the conversation between performances, talked about Lookout!
“If your band was lucky enough to land on Lookout Records like ours did in the 1990s, it felt like winning the lotter. It was an incredible community of artists, bands, and friends. It didn’t end well, but there were some amazing times and some really, really great records while it lasted.”
LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT: an online Lookout Records reunion show series
Show #1 featuring members of:
The Mr. T Experience
Pansy Division
the Queers
cub
the Crumbs
the Smugglers
Sunday January 31, 2021
Noon PT / 2PM CT / 3PM ET / 8PM GMT
Tickets and show information: https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/7neh5hsekDcH5hDgy3YI