Lookout! Records Online Reunion Shows Announce

Oceanside Productions announced the first in a monthly online live performance series for 2021 called LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT. The reunions will bring together the singers and songwriters from Lookout Records, the iconic pop-punk record label founded in 1987 by Larry Livermore and David Hayes. The first show will feature members of The Mr. T Experience, Pansy Division, the Queers, cub, the Crumbs and the Smugglers.



The Smugglers frontman Grant Lawrence, who will lead the conversation between performances, talked about Lookout!

“If your band was lucky enough to land on Lookout Records like ours did in the 1990s, it felt like winning the lotter. It was an incredible community of artists, bands, and friends. It didn’t end well, but there were some amazing times and some really, really great records while it lasted.”

LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT: an online Lookout Records reunion show series

Show #1 featuring members of:

The Mr. T Experience

Pansy Division

the Queers

cub

the Crumbs

the Smugglers

Sunday January 31, 2021

Noon PT / 2PM CT / 3PM ET / 8PM GMT

Tickets and show information: https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/7neh5hsekDcH5hDgy3YI