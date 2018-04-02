Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Summer Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 2nd, 2018
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have been playing select shows here and there since last Fall but the band has announced a summer tour starting in June. The tour is presenting by SiriusXM and the Bosstones will be joined by Los Kung Fu Monkeys and Buster Shuffle. Tickets go on sale Friday!
JUN 22
Hawthorne Theatre
Portland, OR
JUN 24
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
JUN 26
Ace Of Spades
Sacramento, CA
JUN 27
The Fillmore
San Francisco, CA
JUN 30
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
JUL 3
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
JUL 5
Historic Scoot Inn
Austin, TX
JUL 6
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
JUL 7
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
AUG 18
The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
AUG 19
Saint Andrew’s Hall
Detroit
AUG 21
The Vogue Theatre
Indianapolis, IN
AUG 22
House of Blues Chicago
Chicago, IL
AUG 23
House of Blues Cleveland
Cleveland, OH