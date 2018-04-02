Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Summer Tour

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have been playing select shows here and there since last Fall but the band has announced a summer tour starting in June. The tour is presenting by SiriusXM and the Bosstones will be joined by Los Kung Fu Monkeys and Buster Shuffle. Tickets go on sale Friday!



JUN 22

Hawthorne Theatre

Portland, OR

JUN 24

Neptune Theatre

Seattle, WA

JUN 26

Ace Of Spades

Sacramento, CA

JUN 27

The Fillmore

San Francisco, CA

JUN 30

House of Blues San Diego

San Diego, CA

JUL 3

The Van Buren

Phoenix, AZ

JUL 5

Historic Scoot Inn

Austin, TX

JUL 6

House of Blues Houston

Houston, TX

JUL 7

House of Blues Dallas

Dallas, TX

AUG 18

The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Toronto, ON, Canada

AUG 19

Saint Andrew’s Hall

Detroit

AUG 21

The Vogue Theatre

Indianapolis, IN

AUG 22

House of Blues Chicago

Chicago, IL

AUG 23

House of Blues Cleveland

Cleveland, OH