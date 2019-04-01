Milo Aukerman Starts Punk Rock Supergroup Called The PhDs (Members of The Descendents, Subhumans, The Offspring and Bad Religion)

This sounds like an awesome idea and band! Milo Aukerman’s new side project is a punk rock supergroup called The PhDs. The band consist of punk rock musicians who have PhDs or Master’s Degree with Greg Graffin of Bad Religion, Dexter Holland and James Lilja of The Offspring, Dick Lucas of Subhumans and of course Milo Aukerman of the Descendents.



Their first album will be an EP and simple be called Brainiac, after the Superman villain of course. It will be released on Epitaph Records. Expect a lot more tour dates and more info soon!

The band will be touring parts of the US and the UK in the late Summer, early Fall.

8/25 Berkeley, CA (The UC Theatre)

8/26 San Diego, CA (House of Blues)

8/29 Seattle, WA (The Showbox)

8/30 Portland, OR (Crystal Ballroom)

9/16 London, UK (Brixton Academy)

9/17 Portsmouth, UK (TBD)

9/19 Manchester, UK (TBD)

UPDATE: I got word the band broke up already. Sorry about that.