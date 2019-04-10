New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble Releasing New Album on June 1st

New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble have announced that their recording for their new album is done and the band will be releasing their album on June 1st. It will be called Break Thru and it will be available for pre-sale on iTunes and Google Play beginning May 1st.



Pre-sale will include two tracks for immediate download, NYSJE original composition “Bopicana” and the band’s tribute to the late Tom Petty, a cover version (NYSJE style!) of “Learning To Fly”! Physical CDs and vinyl will be available at all upcoming tour dates beginning July 1, 2019!