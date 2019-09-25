Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Releasing New Album On October 4th

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have announced that they will be releasing a new album on October 4th. The album is called Ghosteen, the new two part album will be released globally across all digital platforms on the 4th. Ghosteen is the seventeenth studio album from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, following 2016’s Skeleton Tree, and will be released via Ghosteen Ltd.



Vinyl and CD versions of the album will be released on Friday, November 8th, pre-order now at nickcave.com/ghosteen. Ghosteen will premiere in full on YouTube at 10pm GMT on Thursday, October 3rd, more info here, this will be the first chance to listen to the new album.

Track Listing:

Part One

1 Spinning Song 4:44

2 Bright Horses 4:53

3 Waiting for You 3:55

4 Night Raid 5:08

5 Sun Forest 6:48

6 Galleon Ship 4:15

7 Ghosteen Speaks 4:03

8 Leviathan 4:48

Part Two

1 Ghosteen 12:11

2 Fireflies 3:23

3 Hollywood 14:13

‘The songs on the first album are the children.

The songs on the second album are their parents.

Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.’

The album was recorded in 2018 and early 2019 at Woodshed in Malibu, Nightbird in Los Angeles, Retreat in Brighton and Candybomber in Berlin. It was mixed by Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Lance Powell and Andrew Dominik at Conway in Los Angeles.