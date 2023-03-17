Oceans Calling Festival 2023 Happening September 29th-October 1st In Ocean City, Maryland

Image used with permission for news purposes

Oceans Calling Festival announced it’s lineup the other day and tickets are now on sale! The festival will be happening in Ocean City, Maryland between September 29th-October 1st. Hopefully the weather will cooperate this year since last year’s festival was cancelled. Some of the notable artists playing this year include Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, Slightly Stoopid, Michael Franti, John Mayer, Incubus, Sherly Crow, Jimmy Eat World, The Lumineers, Weezer, Fitz and the Tantrums, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads and lots more!



It’s nice to have a music festival in the DelMarVa area for a change and only an hour drive (give or take with traffic). Hopefully I’ll be able to attend.

Festival Lineup:

Friday September 29th

Jack Johnson

Alanis Morissette

Slightly Stoopid

Third Eye Blind

Michael Franti & Spearhead

O.A.R

Declan Mckenna

Peach Pit

Paolo Nutini

Toad The Wet Sprocket

Devon Gilfillian

Michigander

Calder Allen

Saturday September 30th

John Mayer

Incubus

Noah Kahan

Sheryl Crow

Dispatch

Jimmy Eat World

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Matt And Kim

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Gin Blossoms

White Reaper

The New Respects

Virginia Coalition

Pup Punk

Sunday October 1st

Weezer

The Lumineers

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Dirty Heads

Fitz And The Tantrums

Grace Potter

The Wallflowers

The Driver Era

G. Love & Special Sauce

Robert Randolph Band

Alo

Joe P

Special Set By O.A.R And Friends

Acclaimed Chefs Making Appearances

Robert Irvine

Amanda Freitag

Hosted By Jason Biggs