Oceans Calling Festival 2023 Happening September 29th-October 1st In Ocean City, Maryland
Oceans Calling Festival announced it’s lineup the other day and tickets are now on sale! The festival will be happening in Ocean City, Maryland between September 29th-October 1st. Hopefully the weather will cooperate this year since last year’s festival was cancelled. Some of the notable artists playing this year include Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, Slightly Stoopid, Michael Franti, John Mayer, Incubus, Sherly Crow, Jimmy Eat World, The Lumineers, Weezer, Fitz and the Tantrums, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads and lots more!
It’s nice to have a music festival in the DelMarVa area for a change and only an hour drive (give or take with traffic). Hopefully I’ll be able to attend.
Festival Lineup:
Friday September 29th
Jack Johnson
Alanis Morissette
Slightly Stoopid
Third Eye Blind
Michael Franti & Spearhead
O.A.R
Declan Mckenna
Peach Pit
Paolo Nutini
Toad The Wet Sprocket
Devon Gilfillian
Michigander
Calder Allen
Saturday September 30th
John Mayer
Incubus
Noah Kahan
Sheryl Crow
Dispatch
Jimmy Eat World
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Matt And Kim
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Gin Blossoms
White Reaper
The New Respects
Virginia Coalition
Pup Punk
Sunday October 1st
Weezer
The Lumineers
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Dirty Heads
Fitz And The Tantrums
Grace Potter
The Wallflowers
The Driver Era
G. Love & Special Sauce
Robert Randolph Band
Alo
Joe P
Special Set By O.A.R And Friends
Acclaimed Chefs Making Appearances
Robert Irvine
Amanda Freitag
Hosted By Jason Biggs