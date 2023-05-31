Off With Their Heads Announces Fall Tour Dates
Music News | May 30th, 2023
Off With Their Heads are celebrating 20 years as a band and 10 years of their album “Home,” which they are currently touring for with Single Mothers. they have announced an extension of the tour with Dead Bars. They will be playing Comet Ping Pong (is that a real name?) in DC on October 11th and Broken Goblet in Bensalem, PA on October 12th.
Tickets for the fall tour go on sale Wednesday, May 31st at http://www.Owthtickets.com
Commenting on the added leg of the tour, vocalist/guitarist Ryan Young says:
“So now that we are in the middle of our HOME anniversary tour, we can officially state that it has so far been the best trip of the band’s existence. The vibe is right, the shows are fun and it’s finally ok to be alive again. Keeping this in mind, we decided to add another leg covering most of the US territory we missed on the Single Mothers leg. Joining us for the Midwest / Texas / Southeast leg (and added shows in Philly and Chicago due to them selling out on the current run), we’ve tapped our friends Dead Bars from Seattle. Sure to be a continuation of a killer time.”
“Home” 10th Anniversary Tour Dates
Feat. Single Mothers
June 1 – Green Bay, WI – The Lyric Room
June 2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave.
June 3 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium
June 4 – Winnipeg, MB – The Good Will
June 5 – Regina, SK – The Exchange
June 6 – Saskatoon, SK – Black Cat Tavern
June 7 – Edmonton, AB – The Buckingham
June 8 – Calgary, AB – Modern Love
June 9 – Nelson, BC – The Royal
June 10 – Kelowna, BC – Runaways
June 12 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox
June 14 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
June 15 – Portland, OR – The Star Theatre
June 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
June 17 – San Pedro, CA – The Sardine
June 18 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
June 20 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
June 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock
June 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar
June 24 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre
June 25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
June 27 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
June 28 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live
June 29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
June 30 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
“Home” 10th Anniversary Tour Dates
Feat. Dead Bars
Sept 27 – Kansas City, MO – Farewell Coffee and Booze
Sept 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Blue Note
Sept 29 – Dallas, TX – Three Links
Sept 30 – Austin, TX – Far Out Lounge (Pancakes and Booze Festival)
Oct 1 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia
Oct 4 – Gainesville, FL – Loosey’s
Oct 5 – Tampa, FL – Hooch and Hive
Oct 6 – Orlando, FL – The Copper Rocket
Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
Oct 8 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone
Oct 10 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse
Oct 11 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong
Oct 12 – Bensalem, PA – The Broken Goblet
Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – The Beat Kitchen