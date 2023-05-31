Off With Their Heads Announces Fall Tour Dates

Off With Their Heads are celebrating 20 years as a band and 10 years of their album “Home,” which they are currently touring for with Single Mothers. they have announced an extension of the tour with Dead Bars. They will be playing Comet Ping Pong (is that a real name?) in DC on October 11th and Broken Goblet in Bensalem, PA on October 12th.



Tickets for the fall tour go on sale Wednesday, May 31st at http://www.Owthtickets.com

Commenting on the added leg of the tour, vocalist/guitarist Ryan Young says:

“So now that we are in the middle of our HOME anniversary tour, we can officially state that it has so far been the best trip of the band’s existence. The vibe is right, the shows are fun and it’s finally ok to be alive again. Keeping this in mind, we decided to add another leg covering most of the US territory we missed on the Single Mothers leg. Joining us for the Midwest / Texas / Southeast leg (and added shows in Philly and Chicago due to them selling out on the current run), we’ve tapped our friends Dead Bars from Seattle. Sure to be a continuation of a killer time.”

“Home” 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

Feat. Single Mothers

June 1 – Green Bay, WI – The Lyric Room

June 2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave.

June 3 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium

June 4 – Winnipeg, MB – The Good Will

June 5 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

June 6 – Saskatoon, SK – Black Cat Tavern

June 7 – Edmonton, AB – The Buckingham

June 8 – Calgary, AB – Modern Love

June 9 – Nelson, BC – The Royal

June 10 – Kelowna, BC – Runaways

June 12 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox

June 14 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

June 15 – Portland, OR – The Star Theatre

June 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

June 17 – San Pedro, CA – The Sardine

June 18 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

June 20 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

June 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

June 24 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre

June 25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

June 27 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

June 28 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live

June 29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

June 30 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

“Home” 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

Feat. Dead Bars

Sept 27 – Kansas City, MO – Farewell Coffee and Booze

Sept 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Blue Note

Sept 29 – Dallas, TX – Three Links

Sept 30 – Austin, TX – Far Out Lounge (Pancakes and Booze Festival)

Oct 1 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

Oct 4 – Gainesville, FL – Loosey’s

Oct 5 – Tampa, FL – Hooch and Hive

Oct 6 – Orlando, FL – The Copper Rocket

Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

Oct 8 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone

Oct 10 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse

Oct 11 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong

Oct 12 – Bensalem, PA – The Broken Goblet

Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – The Beat Kitchen