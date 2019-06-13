P-Funk North Releasing New Album in July

NJ Reggae band P-Funk North will be releasing a new album in July. The album is called Don’t Even Ask, the follow-up to their 2016 album Buds Won’t Break Your Heart. They will be playing shows with The Expendables, Bumpin’ Uglies, Sublime with Rome and others this Summer as well.



The band has announced that the artwork, engineering, mixed and producing was done by Ryan at Weilhouse Productions. The album will feature Mighty Mystic, LDontheCut of Sublime With Rome, James Evan Powell from Hit The Bowl and Billy The Bum and horns by Bruce Krywinski, Jr. of Waiting On Mongo.

Tracklisting:

1. Headrush

2. So Damn Destructive

3. I Can’t Swim featuring only1jamesevan

4. Insomnia

5. Crazy

6. Flow So Sick

7. Get Out Alive

8. The Treatment featuring mightymystic

9. Alibi featuring ldonthecut

10. Cold One

Tour Dates:

6/13 Weekend at Wolfie’s @ Fort Royale Farm Bedford, PA (3 Day Camping Music Festival)

6/20 The Expendables & Tropidelic @ Jenks Club Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

7/19 RDGLDGRN & Little Stranger @ Wonder Bar Asbury Park, NJ

8/9 Badfish – Sublime Tribute @ House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

8/10 Free Party @ Blackthorn New Brunswick, NJ

8/30 Mighty Mystic @ The Stanhope House Stanhope, NJ