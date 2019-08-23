Pama International Releasing Double A Sided 7″ single on October 25th

Pama International will be releasing a double A sided 7″ single on October 25th via Happy People Records. The two songs are “I Can’t Get No (Satisfaction)” and a northern soul take on Marcia Griffith’s “Feel Like Jumping.” Both tracks are taken from Pama International’s Part Two soul album, which will be out on November 2nd. Definitely sounds good!



<a href="http://pamainternational.bandcamp.com/album/i-cant-get-no-satisfaction-c-w-feel-like-jumping-preorder">I Can't Get No (Satisfaction) c/w Feel Like Jumping * Preorder by Pama International</a>

Nine reasons to pick yourself up a copy of this beauty;

1. There are only 300 copies being pressed on heavyweight vinyl

2. The first 50 copies come signed

3. All 300 7″s come with a Pama International double sticker set

4. All are hand numbered/stamped making them lovely collectors pieces

5. The two storming covers are mainstays of the bands live set & are frequently requested on record

6. The 7″ is mastered brilliantly by Lewis Durham of Kitty, Daisy & Lewis fame

7. Both tracks are recorded in an all analogue studio, to tape. Not a computer in sight.

8. Jewels Vass stars on lead vocals, backed by musicians you might of seen perform with; Martha Reeves, Reuben Wilson, The Get Up, Kasabian, King Zepha, The Loafers, Special Beat and Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra.

9. World famous percussionist Snowboy lends some tambourine to Feel Like Jumping _ Includes digital pre-order of I Can’t Get No (Satisfaction) c/w Feel Like Jumping * Preorder. You get 2 tracks now (streaming via the free Bandcamp app and also available as a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more), plus the complete album the moment it’s released.

You can listen and pre-order the tracks on Bandcamp here.

You can check out the band live in October and November, and in some dates in 2020.

Pama International live

2019

10-25 Reading, The Facebar

10-26 London, Hope & Anchor sold-out

11-01 London, Hope & Anchor

11-02 London, The Macbeth

2020

02-21 Brighton, Green Door Store

02-22 Brighton, Green Door Store

02-28 Newcastle, Cluny 2

02-29 Southend Roots Weekender