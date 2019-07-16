Rest in Peace Jamaican Rocksteady Singer Pat Kelly

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Sad news coming out of Jamaica that singer Pat Kelly has passed away. Pat Kelly sang with The Techniques after Slim Smith left the band. He also had a great solo career as well! Kelly had this soulful, falsetto voice that I just loved hearing when I saw him perform at Hammerstein Ballroom in 2007. That ‘Vintage Series’ album is one of my favorite reggae albums ever! Not a bad track on it. I was really hoping to get to see him perform again, saying that just a few weeks ago and now he’s gone. Hearts go out to his family and friends.



Dennis Alcapone posted about the news on Facebook: