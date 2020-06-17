Riot Fest Announces 2021 1st Wave Lineup, 2020 Festival Postponed

No surprise, Riot Fest 2020 is postponed but the first wave of the lineup for 2021 has been announced. Hopefully I won’t need to write up another post saying 2021 is postponed or canceled next year. Riot Fest is returning to Douglas Park September 17-19, 2021. Weekend passes are on sale now, starting at $149.98. In addition, the festival will host a special Thursday preview night on September 16, 2021 with exclusive performances. (Refunds and transfers will also be available for 30 days.). I’d list the notable bands but you can already see them in the poster.



