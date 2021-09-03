Skinny Lister Announce New Album ‘A Matter Of Life & Love’

Photo by Claus Morgenstern

Skinny Lister announced a new album this morning and it’s going to be called A Matter Of Life & Love. It will be released on Xtra Mile Recordings and come out October 22nd. Their first single “Damn The Amsterdam” also premiered today and it was written about the famous Hastings shipwreck, it’s a straight-up sea shanty which echoes the style and stomp of “John Kanaka” from their first album Forge & Flagon. The song features The Longest Johns, who they will be joining on tour in November and December.



Listen to the new track now here.

Written over the past 18 months, Skinny Lister’s new album ‘A Matter Of Life & Love’ is in essence a collection of true stories and feelings that have really ‘mattered’ to them. While the album contains all the typically enlivening tales from the road that have made Skinny Lister the stuff of festival legend, from disturbing touring tales of being pulled over by Bavarian police (‘Bavaria Area’) to full throttle airport drinking songs (‘Breakfast At Heathrow’); dig deeper and you’ll find a record that might well be their most personal and profound yet. Centrepiece and title-track, ‘A Matter Of Life & Love’, stands at the very heart of the album. Crystallising the record’s core themes with a Madness-esque playfulness, it’s a poppy and poignant reminder to recognise the moments in life that really matter, however trivial or throwaway they may seem at the time. “It’s a sentiment likely borne out of those months of enforced limited social contact endured over the past few months” reflects Dan. And one not likely to be taken for granted by anyone, or any band for that matter, any time soon. The Skinnies’ admirable ‘in this together’ ethos is echoed through stirring anthems such as ‘Shout It Out’ and ‘Shoulder To Shoulder’, which offer rousing singalongs primed and ready for a new age of live music. Skinny Lister’s adept ability for a heartstring plucking ballad also remains evident in tracks such as ‘Embers’, an elegant folky composition led by Lorna and destined to make Skinny fans everywhere crumble. Elsewhere, the celtic-tinged, string-adorned gem ‘Bonny’s Eyes’ offers a touching tribute to the wonder of being a new parent. Bringing together all their influences and styles, from ska to rock and from folk-punk to traditional shanty, throughout its 12 tracks ‘A Matter Of Life & Love’ is in many ways the distillation of everything that has seen the world fall for Skinny Lister’s charms. And yet, as the first record to be entirely written, produced, recorded and mixed by Skinny Lister themselves, it finds a band with a bolstered sense of confidence and a gleeful skip in their stride. Proving a unique opportunity for the band to create, experiment, and hone music of their own volition, it’s a process that finds a band in liberated form and realising the full Skinny Lister vision as they have always intended it.

Dan Heptinstall talked about the new album:

“It’s great to have made it to album number 5, and we can’t wait to see what further adventures lay in store for us as we get it out there on the road and into the world!… This has been a very liberating experience, not only allowing us to employ all that we’ve learnt from the top producers of our previous four albums, but also truly realise our own vision of the tracks. We’re very proud of the results.”

Tracklist:

Shout It Out

Tough Stuff Like Us

Like It’s The First Time

Damn The Amsterdam ft. The Longest Johns

A Matter Of Life & Love

Embers

Shoulder To Shoulder

Bavaria Area

Bonny’s Eyes

Life At A Loose End

Breakfast At Heathrow

History

Live Shows:

SEPTEMBER

3rd – Hull Bonus Arena supporting Frank Turner

19th – London, Roundhouse supporting Frank Turner

HEADLINE TOUR with special guests The Longest Johns supporting except *

NOVEMBER

11th – Oxford Academy 2

12th – Norwich Art Centre

13th – Cardiff Globe

18th – Bristol Fleece *

19th – Manchester Gorilla SOLD OUT

20th – Birmingham Institute 2

24th – Leeds The Wardrobe

25th – Nottingham Rescue Room

26th – Newcastle Cluny

27th – Glasgow King Tuts *

DECEMBER

10th – Southampton 1865

11th – London Garage SOLD OUT *

SUPPORTING LESS THAN JAKE

MARCH

31st – Glasgow O2 Academy

APRIL

1st – Newcastle O2 Academy

2nd – Leeds O2 Academy

3rd – Manchester O2 Ritz

5th – Leicester O2 Academy

6th – Birmingham O2 Institute

7th – Bournemouth O2 Academy

8th – Bristol O2 Academy

9th – London Forum

HEADLINE TOUR IN GERMANY

JUNE

1st – Cologne, Luxor

2nd – Munich, Strom

3rd – Berlin, Hole44

4th – Hamburg, Knust