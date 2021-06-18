Skinny Lister Release New Ska Punk Influenced Song “Bavaria Area”

Photo by Claus Morgenstern

Skinny Lister released a cool song that is very ska-punk influenced (with hints of new wave too), which is a nice surprise since they aren’t known for that style. It’s called “Bavaria Area” and can stream it/buy it via Xtra Mile Recordings. You can also watch the music video below. Skinny Lister is also playing a bunch of European dates too.



The folk/punk band will be supporting Frank Turner at his Lost Evenings IV Festival at Roundhouse, London before headlining their own UK tour later this year. Offering ample support to ska stalwarts Less Than Jake for their huge UK dates in 2022, Skinny Lister will also be reconnecting with their friends in Germany during a string of headline shows in the country next year.

Dan from Skinny Lister talks about the single:

“Firstly, it’s worth noting that we love Bavaria. It’s a stunning part of the world and our fans and shows there are some of the best, as they are across the whole of Germany! However, for some reason, when touring the area, we often seem to attract the unwanted attention of Bavarian police. ‘Bavaria Area’ is a tongue-in-cheek recollection of one of our many experiences of being pulled over. On this particular occasion we were ominously led off the road into a large garage, the shutter was brought down behind us and we were thoroughly quizzed and searched. Sniffer dogs were even brought out to check if we were carrying any dodgy substances. Fortunately, we weren’t. It was a slightly unnerving experience, not to mention an unscheduled delay as we were heading to our next show! And to top it off, after only 15 minutes down the road after being allowed to continue, we were again pulled over by different officers, who alarmingly pulled on rubber gloves as they approached our van! Anyway – we got a song out of it so not all bad. And we can’t wait to return to Bavaria when we hit Munich as part of our German Tour in June 2022. Prost!”

