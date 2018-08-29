Slightly Stoopid Announce “Just Passing Through” Fall Tour

Reggae rock band Slightly Stoopid are continuing to support their new album Everyday Life, Everyday People, which was released on July 13th. They will head out on their “Just Passing Through” fall tour this November, kicking things off in Minneapolis. The tour will bring them through the Midwest, Southeast and East Coast before the band heads out to their 5th annual “Closer to the Sun” all inclusive tropical concert vacation in Mexico. They will be stopping by Capitol Theater in Port Chester, NY on November 16th. Hirie will be supporting the band on the tour.



Slightly Stoopid played 40 shows to 300,000 fans across the country during their “School’s Out For Summer 2018” tour, selling out amphitheaters coast to coast as well as festival appearances at Hangout, Summer Camp, Cali Roots, Summerfest, Levitate Music & Arts Festival and Arise Music Festival along the way

Slightly Stoopid Just Passing Through Fall Tour

w/ Special Guest Hirie

Nov 2 @ First Avenue | Minneapolis, MN

Nov 3 @ The Pageant | St. Louis, MO

Nov 4 @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre | Indianapolis, IN

Nov 8 @ The Joy Theater | New Orleans, LA

Nov 9 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA

Nov 10 @ The Cowan | Nashville, TN

Nov 11 @ The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Nov 15 @ The National | Richmond, VA

Nov 16 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

Nov 17 @ Penn’s Peak | Jim Thorpe, PA

Nov 18 @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre | Providence, RI

Additional Dates

Sept 1 @ Del Mar Race Track | Del Mar, CA

Sept 15 @ The Great American Smokeout | Ontario, CA

Oct 6 @ Tito Puente Amphitheatre | San Juan, Puerto Rico

Nov 30-Dec 4 @ Closer to the Sun | Riviera Maya, Mexico