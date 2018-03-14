Sting & Shaggy Releasing Album “44/876” on April 20th

Sting and Shaggy have joined forces and will be releasing their album 44/876 on April 20th via A&M / Interscope Records. Fans that pre-order the collection now will receive an instant download of the new song “Morning Is Coming” and the Caribbean-flavored single “Don’t Make Me Wait.” Pre-order the album here.



“Don’t Make Me Wait” was released on January 25th and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s digital reggae single sales chart. The release was followed by a performance on the 60th Annual Grammy Awards as well as the NFL’s Super Bowl Tailgate event that aired on NBC Super Bowl Sunday.

The iconic duo recently performed “Don’t Make Me Wait” and “Morning Is Coming” on Good Morning America this past Friday, March 9th. A host of additional television appearances are lined up in support of their new release including Live with Kelly and Ryan (April 24), The View (April 25), Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen as well as ABC’s Nightline. Additional appearances will soon be announced.

Filmed in Kingston, Jamaica, the video for “Don’t Make Me Wait” – was directed by Gil Green (Nicki Minaj, Drake) and celebrates the duo’s mutual love of the country. Sting & Shaggy also added Brazilian flair with a new Tropkillaz remix of “Don’t Make Me Wait” – HERE – released February 23 worldwide. “Don’t Make Me Wait” (Dave Audé Rhythmic Radio Remix) and “Don’t Make Me Wait” (iLL Wayno Remix) bring additional dance floor and dance hall treatments to the infectious song.

Sting & Shaggy will also be extending their collaboration to the road this summer when the two Grammy-award winning artists embark on a European tour of various historic venues, performing their most celebrated hits as well as selections off their forthcoming album.

44/876 was recorded in Jamaica and New York with Sting & Shaggy being joined by various musicians and writers including the legendary Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie, dancehall sensation Aidonia, Morgan Heritage, Branford Marsalis, Agent Sasco and Sting’s longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller as well as writers Taranchyla, Dwayne “iLL Wayno” Shippy, Shane Hoosong, Machine Gun Funk and Patexx. The sessions were produced in part by Sting International (“Oh, Carolina,” “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me,”) and by Martin Kierszenbaum who has previously written/produced songs for Sting, Madonna and Lady Gaga. Sting International, Robert “Hitmixer” Orton, and Tony Lake mixed 44/876.

4/876 STANDARD ALBUM:

1 44/876 (ft. Morgan Heritage and Aidonia)

2 Morning Is Coming

3 Waiting For The Break Of Day

4 Gotta Get Back My Baby

5 Don’t Make Me Wait

6 Just One Lifetime

7 22nd Street

8 Dreaming In The U.S.A.

9 Crooked Tree

10 To Love And Be Loved

11 Sad Trombone

12 Night Shift

44/876 SUPER DELUXE ALBUM:

Disc One:

1 44/876 (ft. Morgan Heritage and Aidonia)

2 Morning Is Coming

3 Waiting For The Break Of Day

4 Gotta Get Back My Baby

5 Don’t Make Me Wait

6 Just One Lifetime

7 22nd Street

8 Dreaming In The U.S.A.

9 Crooked Tree

10 To Love And Be Loved

11 Sad Trombone

12 Night Shift

Disc Two:

Live at Shaggy & Friends, Kingston, Jamaica

1 Englishman In New York – Sting

2 Fields Of Gold – Sting

3 Message In A Bottle – Sting ft. Agent Sasco

4 Don’t Make Me Wait – Sting & Shaggy

5 Roxanne – Sting & Shaggy

6 Cherrytree Radio Interview with Sting and Shaggy

44/876 DIGITAL DELUXE ALBUM & TARGET PHYSICAL EXCLUSIVE:

1 44/876 (ft. Morgan Heritage and Aidonia)

2 Morning Is Coming

3 Waiting For The Break Of Day

4 Gotta Get Back My Baby

5 Don’t Make Me Wait

6 Just One Lifetime

7 22nd Street

8 Dreaming In The U.S.A.

9 Crooked Tree

10 To Love And Be Loved

11 Sad Trombone

12 Night Shift

Bonus Tracks:

13 If You Can’t Find Love

14 Love Changes Everything

15 16 Fathoms

16 Don’t Make Me Wait (Dave Audé Rhythmic Radio Remix)