Strung Out Releasing Acoustic EP “Black Out The Sky” on May 11th

Photo by Rick Kosick

Strung Out will be releasing a new album the form of an acoustic EP. Black Out The Sky will be out May 11th via Fat Wreck Chords. Black Out The Sky is a collection of six brand new songs and two acoustic renditions of Strung Out’s classic ballads “Matchbook” off of 1998’s groundbreaking Twisted by Design and “Unkoil” off of 2002’s An American Paradox.



Jason Cruz commented about the new EP:

“To call this album simply an acoustic record is not doing it the justice. I believe this band is capable of so much and it’s pretty evident on this release. To me, punk is about defying expectations. Everything around us is screaming for attention or trying to sell us something by bombarding our senses. What better way to answer back than with a whisper. That’s punk.”

Brooklyn Vegan unveiled the first song “Town of Corazon” earlier today. The song is about the heart as if it were a place,” describes Cruz. “The corridors and the people and memories that live there. They say all things actually originate from the heart. It’s the first organ to develop in the womb and everything is built around it.”

Strung Out will be touring with usual tourmates Pennywise on their upcoming tour. The tour will launch in Boise, ID on March 9th then head to Canada after a few West Coast dates and conclude in Omaha, NE on March 23rd.