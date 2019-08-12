Strung Out’s Jason Cruz and Steve Caballero Doing Punk Rock & Paintbrushes Event on October 25th

Strung Out frontman Jason Cruz and Steve Caballero will be doing a fine art exhibition at Copro Nason Gallery in Santa Monica, CA, presented by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, on October 25th. Jason will celebrate the launch of his new children’s book There are such things as in your dreams there as well. After the exhibit, there will be an acoustic performance from Strung Out, who just released their new album on Fat Wreck Chords as well.



The FREE all-ages exhibition kicks off with an artist reception on Friday, October 25 at 6pm, presented by Art Crisis Management and Punk Rock & Paintbrushes. The evening will also feature works by guest artist Steve Caballero, as well as a special acoustic performance by Strung Out.

The exhibition is also open to the public on October 26 from 11am-5pm.

RSVP to the event here: cruzcaballeroart.eventbrite.com.

Pre-orders for ‘There are such things as in your dreams’ will be available in the coming weeks via www.jasonalexandercruz.art.

Gallery location:

Copro Nason Gallery

2525 Michigan Ave # T5, Santa Monica, CA 90404