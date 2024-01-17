Sublime Announce Reunion with Bradley Nowell’s Son Jakob As Front Man

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Original Sublime members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson are reuniting with Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob as the front man. The trio are scheduled to perform at Coachella and will announce additional select festival performances in 2024. It’s not surprising since Rome announced he was leaving the band and Jakob played a benefit for HR back in December.



Jakob first joined drummer Bud Gaugh and bassist Eric Wilson on stage at a benefit concert for Bad Brains’ H.R. in December 2023, where they performed an eight-song set including many Sublime classics like “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “What I Got” and “April 29, 1992 (Miami).” Performance footage circulated across social media and drew overwhelming reaction from fans across the world. With the outpouring of support from Sublime fans and the undeniable musical synergy between Nowell, Gaugh and Wilson, the group has decided to move forward and continue the Sublime legacy, starting a new chapter of the band with Jakob Nowell on vocals.

Jakob Nowell talked about joining the band:

“This has so many layers for me. On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It’s an honor to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime. I’ve been a performing musician with my own projects since I was 18. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to play these Sublime songs with legendary musicians like Eric and Bud. On a personal level, my Uncles Bud and Eric are meant to play these songs and the fans want to hear them. I’m excited, nervous, thankful and humbled all at the same time to step into this role and start this new chapter. It feels like my big crazy family is finally back together and I couldn’t be more happy.”

Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh:

“I knew I would be playing music with Eric again at some point, that was never a doubt. But to be playing music with Eric and Jakob, it’s very reminiscent of those early days in Brad’s dad’s garage in a surrealistic kinda way. With Jake’s raw talent and the solid rhythm foundation Eric and I provide, this train is bound for glory!”

