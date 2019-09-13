Suck Brick Kid Announces Debut Full-Length Album and Tour Dates

Anytime a band’s name is referencing Home Alone, I got to tell people about it. Suck Brick Kid will be releasing their debut full-length Salt To Taste album on October 25th via Smartpunk Records. Salt To Taste was produced by Andrew Wade (A Day to Remember, The Ghost Inside, Neck Deep.



Dying Scene premiered the official music video for their first single “Get Even” which you can watch below as well.

Smartpunk Records has launched pre-orders for limited edition bloody steak vinyl and bundles that include a t-shirt and steak sauce. Hmm, steak.

In addition, the band will be playing a record release show at Will’s Pub in Orlando, FL on October 26th as well as Pre-Fest (October 29th) and The Fest (November 3rd) in Gainesville, FL.

Vocalist Grant Tchekmeian talked about the new album:

“The record has an overall upbeat musical feel with a pretty angry and upset lyrical tone, It deals with incredibly dark themes that I would probably call emotional terrorism to some degree. A lot of it is so ugly that it’s best left to the songs. Life isn’t always rainbows and unicorns.”

…and now for reference on the band name:

