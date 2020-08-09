Terror Re-Releasing “Keepers of The Faith” For 10th Anniversary

Photo by Taylor Jones

Los Angeles Hardcore band Terror are re-releasing one of the greatest hardcore albums of the past 10 years with Keepers of The Faith. A repress of a once hard to get vinyl with some straight up anthems that if you haven’t heard yet will definitely restore your faith in hardcore.



Keepers of the Faith will be out October 2nd via Century Media Records. The album will be available on 180g heavyweight vinyl and will include reworked artwork, a four page LP-booklet with liner notes and exclusive, never before seen photos. Pre-orders are available for purchase HERE.

Terror vocalist Scott Vogel comments about the re-issue:

“Could very well be the most important record Terror has made in our 20 years. This was more than music. It was a movement. From the art, to the lyrics, to the songs and the all-around vibe surrounding this release. It was a super special time for Terror we won’t forget,”

As does drummer Nick Jett:

“A lot has changed in 10 years but one thing that hasn’t is the life these songs and this album still have. This record brought so much energy and momentum to the band and we thank everyone who made KOTF such a special piece of Terror.”

Keepers of the Faith – 10th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. Your Enemies Are Mine 1:40

2. Stick Tight 2:33

3. Return To Strength 2:40

4. The Struggle 2:20

5. Shattered 2:35

6. You’re Caught 2:18

7. Dead Wrong 2:50

SIDE B

1. Keepers Of The Faith 3:12

2. Stay Free 2:18

3. Hell And Back 3:05

4. Only Death 2:25

5. The New Blood 2:31

6. Defiant 2:56

Pre-order the album now.