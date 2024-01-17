The Allman Betts Band announces 2024 spring tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Allman Betts Band has announced their first US tour since 2021 and they will kick things off on May 16 in Charleston, SC. Individually, they’re Devon Allman and Duane Betts, two solo artists and modern-day guitar heroes who’ve both spent years creating their version of American roots music.



Together, they’re the leaders of The Allman Betts Band, a supergroup anchored by sharp songwriting, fiery fretwork, and a historic legacy. Inspired by the classic sounds of the group’s family tree, The Allman Betts Band makes timeless rock & roll for the modern world, blurring the boundaries between blues, Americana, and southern soul. Over the course of two critically acclaimed studio albums, hundreds of live shows, and annual performances of the Allman Betts Family Revival, The Allman Betts Band has established its own legacy of music and brotherhood.

For news and up-to-date information, visit allmanbettsband.com.

The Allman Betts Band On Tour

May 16 @ Charleston Music Hall | Charleston, SC

May 17 @ Walhalla Performing Arts Center | Walhalla, SC^

May 18 @ Helena Amphitheater Park | Helena, AL

May 19 @ Buckhead Theatre | Atlanta, GA^

May 22 @ Westhampton Beach PAC | Westhampton, NY^

May 23 @ Scottish Rite Auditorium | Collingswood, NJ^

May 24 @ Count Basie CFA | Red Bank, NJ^

May 25 @ Roanoke Festival in the Park | Roanoke, VA

May 26 @ St. Augustine Amphitheater | St. Augustine, FL*

May 27 @ Capitol Theatre | Clearwater, FL^

May 29 @ Mercury Ballroom | Louisville, KY^

May 30 @ The Fillmore | Detroit, MI^

May 31 @ Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL^

June 1 @ Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI

June 2 @ CEFCU Peoria Riverfront | Peoria, IL^

June 4 @ Birchmere | Alexandra, VA^

June 5 @ State Theatre | State College, PA^

June 6 @ Music Hall | Tarrytown, NY^

June 7 @ Colonial PAC | Keene, NH^

June 8 @ Cabot Theater | Beverly, MA^

June 9 @ Newton Theater | Newton, NJ^

*w/ JJ Grey

^w/ JD Simo