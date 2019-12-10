The Bombpops Announce Spring Midwest & East Coast Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 10th, 2019
The Bombpops have announced Midwest and East Coast tour for next Spring! They will be playing select dates with MakeWar, Tightwire, Billy Liar & Pass Away! On March 29th, they will be playing Asbury Park Brewery and then on April 3rd, playing Santi Vitus in Brooklyn NY.
Tour Dates:
3/21 Chicago, IL – Reggies*
3/22 Cleveland, OH – Beachland*
3/24 Detroit, MI – Loving Touch*
3/25 London, ON – Call The Office*
3/26 Toronto, ON – Bovine*
3/27 Montreal, QC – Turbo haus*
3/28 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs^
3/29 Asbury Park, NJ – AP Brewery^
3/31 Baltimore, MD – Sidebar^
4/1 Altoona, PA – McGarveys^
4/2 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Neck Tie^
4/3 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus^
4/4 Pittsburgh, PA – Smiling Moose^
Meanwhile, the band has been posting funny and creepy DMs they have been getting from people on social media:
In a nutshell, don’t be a creep and say stupid shit to females in bands…