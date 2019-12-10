The Bombpops Announce Spring Midwest & East Coast Dates

The Bombpops have announced Midwest and East Coast tour for next Spring! They will be playing select dates with MakeWar, Tightwire, Billy Liar & Pass Away! On March 29th, they will be playing Asbury Park Brewery and then on April 3rd, playing Santi Vitus in Brooklyn NY.



Tour Dates:

3/21 Chicago, IL – Reggies*

3/22 Cleveland, OH – Beachland*

3/24 Detroit, MI – Loving Touch*

3/25 London, ON – Call The Office*

3/26 Toronto, ON – Bovine*

3/27 Montreal, QC – Turbo haus*

3/28 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs^

3/29 Asbury Park, NJ – AP Brewery^

3/31 Baltimore, MD – Sidebar^

4/1 Altoona, PA – McGarveys^

4/2 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Neck Tie^

4/3 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus^

4/4 Pittsburgh, PA – Smiling Moose^

Meanwhile, the band has been posting funny and creepy DMs they have been getting from people on social media:

In a nutshell, don’t be a creep and say stupid shit to females in bands…