The Dollyrots Announce Summer and Fall Tour Dates

Poster provided by PR

The Dollyrots have announced summer East USA tour dates, as well as Fall dates on the West Coast. Full list of dates is below. Tickets available now at TheDollyrots.com.



Kelly Ogden commented about the tour dates:

“It’s been too long since we’ve hit a lot of these cities and we are raring to go! So many familiar faces and places we’ve missed the past couple years, so we are ready to make up for lost time. Cannot wait to bring the fun and mania!”

Cleopatra Records will be releasing The Dollyrots high energy, punk rock version of Gilbert O’Sullivan’s 1972 hit “Alone Again (Naturally)” as a Limited Edition 7″ on pink vinyl on June 17. Get it here.

The Dollyrots have released albums on Panic Button/Lookout and Blackheart Records and are now working with Little Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. The most recent release is Down The Rabbit Hole, a 24-track collection of B-sides, rarities, and cover songs with a Dollyrots twist. The diverse collection features songs from throughout the band’s 20-year history, remastered and including previously unheard tracks and alternate takes. Available now at major retail outlets and streaming platforms both in the USA and abroad via Wicked Cool Records. Get Down the Rabbit Hole at your preferred music service here.

The trio has hit the Billboard Heatseekers chart multiple times, been featured in movies and television, and have shared stages with some of punk’s biggest names. Kelly is currently the host of Sunrise Surprise radio show weekday mornings from 4 am EST to 8 am EST on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage (Ch. 21) as well as voicing Stevie Van Zandt’s “Coolest Songs in the World” station on SiriusXM (Ch. 721.) Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

They are currently in the studio working on new music to be released in 2023.

Tour dates:

w/ Don’t Panic

7/14 • The Saint • Asbury Park, NJ

7/15 • Bowery Electric • New York, NY

7/16 • Pie Shop • District of Columbia

7/17 • Sonia • Cambridge, MA

7/18 • Cafe Nine • New Haven, CT

7/19 • Debonair • Teaneck, NJ

7/20 • Milk Boy • Philadelphia, PA

7/21 • Zen West • Baltimore, MD

7/22 • Norfolk Taphouse • Norfolk, VA

7/23 • Local 506 • Chapel Hill, NC

w/ Special Guests

8/4 • The Ballroom • Austin, TX

8/5 • Three Links • Dallas, TX

8/6 • Paper Tiger • San Antonio, TX

8/7 • White Oak Music Hall • Houston, TX

w/ Year of The Fist

10/4 • Moe’s Alley • Costa Mesa, CA

10/5 • Goldfield Trading Post • Sacramento, CA

10/6 • Ivy Room • Albany, CA

10/7 • The Paramount • Los Angeles, CA

10/8 • The Wayfarer • Costa Mesa, CA

10/9 • Kensington Club • San Diego, CA