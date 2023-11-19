Analog A-Go-Go 2023 @ Dogfish Head Milton Brewery, Milton, DE

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Bands: The Huntingtons, Yarn

Date: November 18th 2023

Analog-A-Go-Go beer and music festival took place on November 18th 2023 at Dogfish Head’s headquarters in Milton, Delaware. There was free music at Brewings & Eats Friday and Saturday as well, plus fireside chats at the Inn.



I like to call the brewery Willy Wonka’s Beer Factory because it’s quite a massive, colorful presence. If Dogfish Head wants me to photoshop Sam & Mariah’s heads on Willy Wonka, I can do that for them haha. Baltimore punk rock band The Huntingtons and North Carolina’s Yarn played at the festival, but the main factor for everyone to be there was the unlimited beer they could drink and try. I was there for the music and food trucks. There was also artist, clothing, vinyl and corn hole.

The line was wrapped around the brewery, as guests had to go inside to get carded, scan tickets and then get a Dogfish Head bucket and a 5 oz glass for the beer tasting. I walked my bucket and glass back to the car. I guess I could use the bucket for my kids who like to barf in the car frequently. The event is similar to Punkin Fest except it’s a ticketed event and there were no kids or dogs allowed this time. No rain thankfully either and it was a cool, sunny Autumn day.

The focus was more on vinyl for Analog-A-Go-Go so there were a lot of vinyl vendors under the tent. My wife went with me and she immediately loved the art section from Developing Artist Collaboration. Based on the crowds, I’d say that it was a popular spot during the festival. You decorate wood cuttings, create vibrant paint on them and then DAC sends them to your home. I love that idea because who wants to hold a wet painted wood cut for a few hours while you drink. My wife also loved all the beer as well as the rest of the crowd, but since I don’t partake, I liked the food trucks and music. I tried the BBQ and a yummy peanut butter cheesecake which I scarfed down in 2 seconds.

The main reason why I wanted to go was to take pictures and see Huntingtons for the first time. I’ve been listening to them for a bit but never saw them live. I’ve reviewed albums from them in the past but it was great to see The Huntingtons play finally. The band played at 12:30 for about an hour of their own material and a bunch of Ramones covers. I was hoping to hear “Annie’s Anorexic” but I’m pretty sure I didn’t hear that. They played songs like “Jackie is an Atheist” and “Jeanie Hates the Ramones.”

The band asked the crowd how many thought they were a Ramones cover band and not sure if anyone responded but then they went into a ton of Ramones covers. That was probably the most receptive the audience was to the Huntingtons in my opinion. They played “Rockaway Beach,” “Bonzo Goes to Bitburg,” “Judy is a Punk,” and “Sheena is a Punk Rocker.” They finished up their set with the catchy “No Pool Party Tonight.” There were a few fans in the crowd but I think the majority of the crowd wasn’t into punk rock all that much. You certainly weren’t going to see any moshing. A lot of people stood further back because it was cooler in the shade.

The other band that played was Yarn and they had a country folk style that was more receptive and got people dancing. Maybe the beer was kicking in too or people trying to keep warm from the wind? Delaware is a bit weird with what people will be into down here. It really depends on the bands and artists. During the on-season, you might get more vacationers who are more open to other types of music. I don’t know what songs were played by Yarn but I liked the sound. I believe they have played Dogfish Head in the past. I stuck around for a half hour before heading home to get the kids and take a long nap. I woke up when it was dark out and didn’t know what day it was. So weird when that happens.

Anyway, Analog-A-Go-Go was a fun event and glad it didn’t rain this time. I feel like Dogfish Head could go even bigger and get even more bands and do something over the summer. It just would have to be in a different location if that was the case like Hudson Fields.

The Huntingtons

Yarn