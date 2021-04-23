The Horrorpops Set To Release Their First Ever Live Album

The Horrorpops haven’t released a new full-length studio album in about 12 years but they are going to release their first live album. You can order the album here.



The Copenhagen natives (Patricia Day and Kim Nekroman) have marked their return with a full-length, multi-media concert album. It was filmed and recorded in early 2020, before the world went to shit. Live At The Wiltern features performances of the band’s best-loved tunes including “Walk Like A Zombie,” “Miss Take,” “Freaks In Uniforms,” “Where They Wander,” “Hit ‘N’ Run,” “Psychobitches Outta Hell” and so much more!

Patricia credits the fans with this show’s release:

“We wouldn’t be here without you” is a total cliché, but damn, you made it true and this album is the proof. We might have forgotten we were a band, but you sure as hell didn’t!

This very special release will be available on June 18th, 2021 in all formats including a superb Blu-ray/DVD/CD combo pack as well as on colored vinyl (GOLD or SILVER) or a special 180-gram BLACK vinyl!

Track List

1. Intro

2. Julia

3. Thelma & Louise

4. Kool Flattop

5. It’s Been So Long

6. Hit N’ Run

7. Dotted With Hearts

8. Baby Lou Tattoo

9. Freaks In Uniforms

10. S.O.B.

11. Undefeated

12. MissFit

13. Everything’s Everything

14. Psychobitches Outta Hell

15. Girl In A Cage

16. Ghouls

17. Walk Like A Zombie

18. Miss Take

19. Where They Wander