The Interrupters Announce Fight The Good Fight Tour 2019
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 13th, 2018
The Interrupters have announced a new tour called Fight The Good Fight Tour, which they plan on taking this all over the world so this just seems like the first leg. They will playing Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ on March 15th and then on March 17th, at Irving Plaza in NYC. Tickets for these dates go on sale this Friday at 10am.
Tour Dates:
Wednesday 27 February 2019
The Interrupters
The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ, US
Friday 01 March 2019
The Interrupters
Trees, Dallas, TX, US
Saturday 02 March 2019
The Interrupters
Warehouse Live, Houston, TX, US
Sunday 03 March 2019
The Interrupters
Mohawk, Austin, TX, US
Monday 04 March 2019
The Interrupters
Parish Room, House of Blues, New Orleans, LA, US
Thursday 07 March 2019
The Interrupters
Club L.A., Destin, FL, US
Friday 08 March 2019
The Interrupters
Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale, FL, US
Saturday 09 March 2019
The Interrupters
Orpheum, Ybor City, FL, US
Sunday 10 March 2019
The Interrupters
The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA, US
Tuesday 12 March 2019
The Interrupters
The National, Richmond, VA, US
Thursday 14 March 2019
The Interrupters
with Dropkick Murphys and Stop Calling Me Frank
House of Blues – Boston, Boston, MA, US
Friday 15 March 2019
The Interrupters
The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ, US
Saturday 16 March 2019
The Interrupters
The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD, US
Sunday 17 March 2019
The Interrupters
Irving Plaza, New York, NY, US
Tuesday 19 March 2019
The Interrupters
Imperial Bell, Quebec City, QC, Canada
Wednesday 20 March 2019
The Interrupters
Club Soda, Montreal, QC, Canada
Friday 22 March 2019
The Interrupters
Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada
Sunday 24 March 2019
The Interrupters
Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY, US
Thursday 28 March 2019
The Interrupters
Mr. Smalls, Pittsburgh, PA, US
Friday 29 March 2019
The Interrupters
Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN, US
Saturday 30 March 2019
The Interrupters
House of Blues – Chicago, Chicago, IL, US
Monday 01 April 2019
The Interrupters
Delmar Hall, St Louis, MO, US
Tuesday 02 April 2019
The Interrupters
Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI, US
Wednesday 03 April 2019
The Interrupters
Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN, US
Friday 05 April 2019
The Interrupters
Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, US
Saturday 06 April 2019
The Interrupters
The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT, US