The Interrupters Announce Fight The Good Fight Tour 2019

The Interrupters have announced a new tour called Fight The Good Fight Tour, which they plan on taking this all over the world so this just seems like the first leg. They will playing Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ on March 15th and then on March 17th, at Irving Plaza in NYC. Tickets for these dates go on sale this Friday at 10am.



Tour Dates:

Wednesday 27 February 2019

The Interrupters

The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ, US

Friday 01 March 2019

The Interrupters

Trees, Dallas, TX, US

Saturday 02 March 2019

The Interrupters

Warehouse Live, Houston, TX, US

Sunday 03 March 2019

The Interrupters

Mohawk, Austin, TX, US

Monday 04 March 2019

The Interrupters

Parish Room, House of Blues, New Orleans, LA, US

Thursday 07 March 2019

The Interrupters

Club L.A., Destin, FL, US

Friday 08 March 2019

The Interrupters

Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale, FL, US

Saturday 09 March 2019

The Interrupters

Orpheum, Ybor City, FL, US

Sunday 10 March 2019

The Interrupters

The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA, US

Tuesday 12 March 2019

The Interrupters

The National, Richmond, VA, US

Thursday 14 March 2019

The Interrupters

with Dropkick Murphys and Stop Calling Me Frank

House of Blues – Boston, Boston, MA, US

Friday 15 March 2019

The Interrupters

The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ, US

Saturday 16 March 2019

The Interrupters

The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD, US

Sunday 17 March 2019

The Interrupters

Irving Plaza, New York, NY, US

Tuesday 19 March 2019

The Interrupters

Imperial Bell, Quebec City, QC, Canada

Wednesday 20 March 2019

The Interrupters

Club Soda, Montreal, QC, Canada

Friday 22 March 2019

The Interrupters

Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

Sunday 24 March 2019

The Interrupters

Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY, US

Thursday 28 March 2019

The Interrupters

Mr. Smalls, Pittsburgh, PA, US

Friday 29 March 2019

The Interrupters

Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN, US

Saturday 30 March 2019

The Interrupters

House of Blues – Chicago, Chicago, IL, US

Monday 01 April 2019

The Interrupters

Delmar Hall, St Louis, MO, US

Tuesday 02 April 2019

The Interrupters

Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI, US

Wednesday 03 April 2019

The Interrupters

Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN, US

Friday 05 April 2019

The Interrupters

Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, US

Saturday 06 April 2019

The Interrupters

The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT, US