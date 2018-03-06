The London International Ska Festival Celebrating 30th Anniversary

The London International Ska Festival will be celebrating their 30th anniversary on March 29th through April 1st. The festival celebrates all things ska and the music that came before and after it. There will be bands, DJS, dance parties and all that fun stuff. Some of the headliners this year include Ken Boothe, Derrick Morgan, Doreen Shaffer, The Spitfires, Phoenix City All-stars, Ranking Joe, Horace Andy, Johnny Clarke and Maroon Town. If you’re a rudie in London, be sure to go to these events!



The London Intl Ska Festival 30th anniversary

Easter weekend 29 March – 1 April 2018

Thursday 29th March 2018 – day 1

– Studio One legends: The Clarendonians, Doreen Shaffer, Otis Gayle, Alpheus + more tba *

– The Spitfires, DJ Little Diane & more ±

– Ranking Joe, Clive Chin, Oxman on Gladdy Wax sound system *

– JA Soul club night Barrie Sharpe (The Big Stuff) and Alan Handscombe ±

Good Friday 30th March 2018 – day 2

– Rocksteady on the River Thames cruise w/ Ken Boothe & DJ Asher G sold-out

– Derrick Morgan, Freddie Notes, Uppertones, Hypocondriacs, Lili Rudies +more *

– African Head Charge, Smiley & The Underclass, and more ±

– The Clash In Dub by Phoenix City All-stars + DJs Don Letts and Tessa (The Slits) *

– Manasseh meets Wrongtom dub night

Saturday 31st March 2018 – Day 3

– Pama Intl perform Trojan Records songook w/ Ken Boothe, Mighty John Street Orchestra – matinee show

– Pama Intl perform Trojan Records songook w/ Ken Boothe, The Original Aces, The Nice Guys, SFL sound sold-out

– Do The Dog skazine presents: Bombskare, The Kubricks, Capain Accident & The Disasters, Almighty Uprisers & more tba ±

– 2 tone Disco – free entry *

– All valve soundclash starring Axis Valv-a-tron vs Phil Bush Sounds & Pressure lo-fi at The Garage, London N5

Easter Sunday 1st April 2018 – Day 4

– Horace Andy, Johnny Clarke, Hempolics, Reggae Choir & Ras Digby-Sir Jessus dubplate special *

– Ska Explosion w/ Maroon Town, Potato5 horns, Capone & The Bullets, DJ Peter Craig ±

– Tighten Up crew – London Intl Ska Festival closing party *

– Time Tunnel – London Intl Ska Festival closing party ±

* O2 Academy Islington, London N1

± O2 Academy2 Islington, London N1

Full info/tickets: www.londoninternationalskafestival.co.uk/line-up