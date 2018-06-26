The Menzingers Announce Fall Dates

The Menzingers will be touring in the Fall with Tiny Moving Parts and Daddy Issues including a stop at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on November 23rd.



Before The Party Upgrade bundles are available now http://beforetheparty.jxrticketing.com

You can listen to their new single “Toy Soldiers” right here:



Tour Dates:

Oct 27 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Oct 28 Nashville, TN – Basement East

Oct 30 Dallas, TX – Trees

Oct 31 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Nov 02 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Nov 03 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

Nov 04 San Diego, CA – The Music Box

Nov 05 San Francisco, CA – Slims

Nov 07 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Nov 08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne

Nov 13 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Nov 14 Chicago, IL – Concord

Nov 16 Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

Nov 17 Toronto, ON – Mod Club

Nov 18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls

Nov 20 Washington, DC – Black Cat

Nov 23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Nov 24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Nov 25 Boston, MA – House of Blues