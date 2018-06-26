The Menzingers Announce Fall Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 26th, 2018
The Menzingers will be touring in the Fall with Tiny Moving Parts and Daddy Issues including a stop at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on November 23rd.
Before The Party Upgrade bundles are available now http://beforetheparty.jxrticketing.com
You can listen to their new single “Toy Soldiers” right here:
Tour Dates:
Oct 27 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Oct 28 Nashville, TN – Basement East
Oct 30 Dallas, TX – Trees
Oct 31 Austin, TX – Mohawk
Nov 02 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Nov 03 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
Nov 04 San Diego, CA – The Music Box
Nov 05 San Francisco, CA – Slims
Nov 07 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
Nov 08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne
Nov 13 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Nov 14 Chicago, IL – Concord
Nov 16 Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
Nov 17 Toronto, ON – Mod Club
Nov 18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls
Nov 20 Washington, DC – Black Cat
Nov 23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Nov 24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Nov 25 Boston, MA – House of Blues