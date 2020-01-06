The Pogues’s Spider Stacy & Cait O’Riordan Announce More “Poguetry” Dates with Lost Bayou Ramblers

Pogues members Spider Stacy & Cait O’Riordan with be playing more “Poguetry” shows with the New Orleans Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers for February and March. They played a few dates here and there in 2019 with LBR including Brooklyn Bowl after Lost Bayou Ramblers did a screening for their documentary ‘On Va Continuer.’



The tour will be stopping at Rough Trade in Brooklyn on March 8th. For that show, it starts 8pm and tickets are $30 for advanced tickets. Buy tickets here.

Lost Bayou Ramblers will be opening the show, as well as backing Spider and Cait.

Tour Dates:

Feb 28 – Tipitina’s New Orleans, LA

March 5 – City Winery, Boston MA

March 6 – City Winery, Philadelphia, PA

March 7 – Black Cat, Washington DC

March 8 – Rough Trade, Brooklyn, NY

March 12 – City Winery, Atlanta, GA

March 13 – City Winery, Nashville, TN

March 14 – Ready Room, St. Louis, MO