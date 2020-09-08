The Tibbs Announce New Album “Another Shot Fired” For November 20th

Photo by Sven Benjamins. Provided by Record Kicks.

Dutch vintage soul combo The Tibbs announce the new album Another Shot Fired that will be released worldwide on the Milanese label Record Kicks on November 20th. I have never heard of The Tibbs but I’m a sucker for some new soul bands to check out. This new album was recorded during lockdown at Electric Monkey in Amsterdam, under the production of Paul Willemsen (Lefties Soul Connection, Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions). Another Shot Fired features 12 brand new tracks of garage-soul and introduces a new singer to the project, Roxanne Hartog.



Pre-orders of the album that will be released on LP-CD and limited edition 45 formats are also available from Today on Bandcamp.

“Another Shot Fired” is the second studio album of the Amsterdam-based combo and follows their acclaimed debut “Takin Over” of 2016. The Tibbs took off in 2012 fronted by Elsa Bekman. In late 2018, Elsa decided to follow her heart and focus on a solo career and The Tibbs duly began their search for a truly worthy successor, bringing astonishing vocalist Roxanne Hartog and the band together for the first time. With new recordings in the bag and a great new album about to be released, The Tibbs are once more ready for lift off.