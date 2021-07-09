The Toasters Announce 4 Decades In Ska USA Tour
Music News | Jul 9th, 2021
This tour was supposed to happen last year but the Toasters have announced 4 Decades In Ska USA tour, which starts this September. For NYC area people, The Toasters will be playing in Brooklyn, NY at Kingsland on September 17th. Two days later, they will be playing the awesome Supernova Ska Festival is now sold out.
The Toasters USA Tour Dates 2021
September
9/11/21 – special announcement coming soon
9/15/21 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
9/16/21 – Lancaster, PA @ Phantom Power
9/17/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
9/19/21 – Fort Monroe, VA @ Supernova Ska Festival
November
11/26/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/27/21 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
11/28/21 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
11/29/21 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
11/30/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room
December
12/01/21 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
12/02/21 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
12/03/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstabe Bar & Billiards w/Authority Zero
12/04/21 – TBA – special announcement coming soon
12/05/21 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room
12/06/21 – Santa Rosa, CA @ 3 Disciples Brewing
12/07/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
12/08/21 – Medford, OR @ Johnny B’s
12/09/21 – Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s
12/10/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/11/21 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
12/12/21 – Wenatchee, WA @ Wally’s House of Booze
12/14/21 – Boise, ID @ Shredder
12/15/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s
12/16/21 – Denver, CO @ HQ
12/17/21 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
12/18/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
12/19/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street