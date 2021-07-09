The Toasters Announce 4 Decades In Ska USA Tour

This tour was supposed to happen last year but the Toasters have announced 4 Decades In Ska USA tour, which starts this September. For NYC area people, The Toasters will be playing in Brooklyn, NY at Kingsland on September 17th. Two days later, they will be playing the awesome Supernova Ska Festival is now sold out.



The Toasters USA Tour Dates 2021

September

9/11/21 – special announcement coming soon

9/15/21 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

9/16/21 – Lancaster, PA @ Phantom Power

9/17/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

9/19/21 – Fort Monroe, VA @ Supernova Ska Festival

November

11/26/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/27/21 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

11/28/21 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

11/29/21 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

11/30/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room

December

12/01/21 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

12/02/21 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

12/03/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstabe Bar & Billiards w/Authority Zero

12/04/21 – TBA – special announcement coming soon

12/05/21 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room

12/06/21 – Santa Rosa, CA @ 3 Disciples Brewing

12/07/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

12/08/21 – Medford, OR @ Johnny B’s

12/09/21 – Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s

12/10/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/11/21 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

12/12/21 – Wenatchee, WA @ Wally’s House of Booze

12/14/21 – Boise, ID @ Shredder

12/15/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s

12/16/21 – Denver, CO @ HQ

12/17/21 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

12/18/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

12/19/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street