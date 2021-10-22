The Vandals Releasing New Holiday Concert Film/Album

Photo provided by Glass Onyon PR

The Vandals are going to be releasing their live concert form their holiday show last year when they couldn’t have any audiences. It will be available on CD/DVD or digital format. More details about it below!



It’s been a Holiday tradition for a quarter of a century now; punk rock icons, The Vandals, put on a high energy, hit-packed Christmas concert to celebrate the Spirit Of The Season and all things punk rock. Well, things went a little sideways in recent years, but the boys weren’t going to let a little global pandemic get in the way of their yuletide mission. So in lieu of performing before a live audience, the band filmed their entire 2020 Holiday show in HD video, recorded it with crystal clear audio and are now releasing it as a very special multi-media concert extravaganza!

25th Annual Christmas Formal finds The Vandals – bassist Joe Escalante, guitarist Warren Fitzgerald, vocalist Dave Quackenbush and drummer Josh Freese – performing not only the many beloved holiday classics they’ve written over the year, such as “Christmastime For My Penis,” “My First Christmas As A Woman,” and the now perennial classic “Oi To The World,” but also several of their most requested non-holiday treats such as “My Girlfriend’s Dead,” “Euro Barge,” and “Anarchy Burger (Hold The Government)!” The film also includes tons of additional footage and interviews with the band shot at the newly renovated Santa’s Village adventure park in Lake Arrowhead, a staple of Southern California Christmas season nostalgia.

Order the CD/DVD: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/the-vandals-25th-annual-christmas-formal-cd-dvd/

Pre-order/Pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/the_vandals_25th_annual_christmas_formal

Track List:

1. Dance Of The Sugarplum Fairies

2. Gun For Christmas

3. Nothing’s Going To Ruin My Holiday

4. Grandpa’s Last Christmas

5. Thanx For Nothing

6. Christmas Time For My Penis

7. I Don’t Believe In Santa Claus

8. My First Christmas As A Woman

9. Here I Am Lord

10. C.H.R.I.S.T.M.A.S.

11. People That Are Going To Hell

12. Idea For A Movie

13. Change My Pants (I Don’t Wanna)

14. I’ve Got An Ape Drape

15. Live Fast Diarrhea

16. Anarchy Burger (Hold The Government)

17. Urban Struggle

18. Euro-Barge

19. It’s A Fact

20. And Now We Dance

21. My Girlfriend’s Dead

22.Hang Mysef From The Tree

23. Hungry For You

24. Oi To The World