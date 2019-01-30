Tommy and the Commies Announce US & Canada Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 30th, 2019
Tommy and the Commies and Les Lullies have announced US and Canada (where they are from). Tommy and the Commies have that Buzzcocks/ The Jam sound so check them out if they play your town! They will be playing Union Pool in Brooklyn, NY on April 4th.
Tour Dates:
03/29- Detroit @ Outer Limits Lounge
03/30- Chicago @ Reed’s Local
03/31- Indianapolis @ State Street Pub
04/1- Nashville @ Betty’s Grill
04/2- Atlanta @ The Earl
04/3- Charlotte @ Snug Harbour
04/4- Richmond @ Hardy Park Craft Brewery
04/5- York @ The Depot
04/6- Baltimore or DC @ TBD
04/7- New York @ Union Pool
04/8- Philadelphia @ Ortlieb’s
04/9- Kingston @ Tubby’s Kingston
04/10- Boston @ Midway Cafe
04/11- Montreal @ L’Escogriffe
04/12- Ottawa @ Dominion Tavern
04/13- Sudbury @ Townehouse Tavern
04/14- Toronto @ TBD
+ after parties w/ DJ Pete Slovenly
and a bunch of other great bands!