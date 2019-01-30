Tommy and the Commies Announce US & Canada Tour Dates

Tommy and the Commies and Les Lullies have announced US and Canada (where they are from). Tommy and the Commies have that Buzzcocks/ The Jam sound so check them out if they play your town! They will be playing Union Pool in Brooklyn, NY on April 4th.



Tour Dates:

03/29- Detroit @ Outer Limits Lounge

03/30- Chicago @ Reed’s Local

03/31- Indianapolis @ State Street Pub

04/1- Nashville @ Betty’s Grill

04/2- Atlanta @ The Earl

04/3- Charlotte @ Snug Harbour

04/4- Richmond @ Hardy Park Craft Brewery

04/5- York @ The Depot

04/6- Baltimore or DC @ TBD

04/7- New York @ Union Pool

04/8- Philadelphia @ Ortlieb’s

04/9- Kingston @ Tubby’s Kingston

04/10- Boston @ Midway Cafe

04/11- Montreal @ L’Escogriffe

04/12- Ottawa @ Dominion Tavern

04/13- Sudbury @ Townehouse Tavern

04/14- Toronto @ TBD

+ after parties w/ DJ Pete Slovenly

and a bunch of other great bands!