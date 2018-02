Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys In the Campfire Tour Starts Tomorrow

The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson and Chip “Sippy Fly” Robert (Cowboys In The Campfire) will be starting their duo shows tomorrow. The tour will start tomorrow, March 1st in Brooklyn at Pig Beach. It will finish up in my city, Jersey City at WFMU’s Monty Hall on March 29th.



Mar 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Pig Beach

Mar 2 – Philadelphia, PA – South Philly Van Club

Mar 3 – Baltimore, MD – Monument City Brewing

Mar 5 – Richmond, VA – private home (address released to ticket holders via email)

Mar 6 – Raleigh, NC – Schoolkids Records

Mar 7 – Charlotte, NC – Lunchbox Records

Mar 8 – Athens, GA – Flicker Bar

Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA – 529 Bar

Mar 12 – Tampa, FL – St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club SOLD OUT

Mar 13 – Orlando, FL – Park Ave CDs

Mar 16 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

Mar 18 – Houston, TX – Cactus Music

Mar 19 – San Antonio, TX – private home (address released to ticket holders via email)

Mar 20 – Austin, TX – Tiny T Ranch

Mar 21 – Dallas, TX – Good Records

Mar 23 – Memphis, TN – The P & H

Mar 24 – Franklin, TN – Luna Record Shop

Mar 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Shake It Records

Mar 28 – Columbus, OH – Used Kids Records

Mar 29 – Jersey City, NJ – WFMU’s Monty Hall