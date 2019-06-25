Type O Negative To Re-Release Out-Of-Print Vinyl Box Set

Type O Negative, along with their long time label Roadrunner Records in association with Run Out Groove will be re-releasing the original 2011 Record Store Day box set None More Negative, which collects their entire Roadrunner records run. Can pre-order here and here.



The set was originally limited to 1000 copies and quickly because one of the most highly sought after recordings fetching upwards of $1,000 on discogs and ebay currently, so naturally you could understand the demand here. Not included is ‘Dead Again’ which was released on a different label after Type O successfully completed their Roadrunner Records contract. This is great news for any fans who missed out on the original run, and a great opportunity to get a few long out of print albums as well as 2 that were never released outside of the box set. Run Out Groove previously handled the 2018 Record Store Day re-release of ‘Bloody Kisses’ and it soon became the most sought out and demanded release from that day.

Here’s some details:

Artist: Type O Negative

Title: None More Negative Box

Config/Selection: A / ROGV-079

Pre order opens: 6/21/19

Release date: 9/6/19

Units per set: 12

SRP: $199.98

UPC # 081227911300

· Deluxe box set featuring the band’s complete studio albums across (6) double LP sets re-mastered for maximum fidelity!

· The original None More Negative Box was released in 2011 as a Record Store Day exclusive and is extremely expensive and elusive. Only 1000 copies were originally pressed.

· Features the albums “World Coming Down,” and “Life is Killing Me,” both currently unavailable on vinyl, as well as the original and controversial cover art for The Origin of Feces (Not Live At Brighton Beach).

· Features a newly designed and band-approved outer slip case, as well as a fold-out poster, insert with credits and backstage laminate – all exclusive to this set.

· Pressed on band-approved green and black mixed colored vinyl at Record Industry in the Netherlands and comes in (6) heavy weight direct to board gatefold jackets.

· Limited to 5000 copies worldwide

Biography

Type O Negative is an American goth-metal band formed in Brooklyn in 1989 by Peter Steele (lead vocals, bass), Kenny Hickey (guitar, backing vocals), Josh Silver (keyboards, backing vocals), and Sal Abruscato (drums, percussions), who was later replaced by Johnny Kelly. Peter Steele, former frontman of the band Carnivore, along with childhood friends Sal, Josh and Kenny formed Type O Negative and signed to Roadrunner, releasing their debut album Slow, Deep and Hard in 1991. Their third album, “Bloody Kisses,” was released in 1993 to critical acclaim and became the first album for Roadrunner to reach certified Platinum status in the U.S. Bloody Kisses included mainly themes of loneliness and heartbreak with songs like “Too Late: Frozen,” “Blood & Fire,” and “Can’t Lose You.” The organ-led “Set Me On Fire” has shades of sixties garage rock and “Summer Breeze” covers the 1972 Seals & Crofts hit. “Christian Woman,” and “Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All)” became the most popular tracks. To promote the album, the group went on a two-year world tour and also featured on MTV, VH1 and Rolling Stone at the time. During this zenith, Drummer Sal Abruscato quit the band to join Life of Agony. Johnny Kelly, the band’s drum tech was hired as full member in place of Sal at this time. Out of print for eight years, Run Out Groove is making the band’s studio album vinyl box set, “None More Negative,” available once again in a limited pressing of only 5000 copies worldwide.

Track Listing:

SLOW DEEP AND HARD

Side A

1 Unsuccessfully Coping With The Natural Beauty Of Infidelity 12:39

Side B

1 Der Untermensch 8:54

2 Xero Tolerance 7:45

Side C

1 Prelude To Agony 12:14

2 Glass Walls Of Limbo (Dance Mix) 6:41

Side D

1 The Misinterpretation Of Silence And Its Disastrous Consequences 1:04

2 Gravitational Constant: G = 6.67 X 10^-8 Cm³ Gm^-1 Sec^-2 9:14

3 Hey Pete (Pete’s Ego Trip Version) 5:19

THE ORIGIN OF FECES (NOT LIVE AT BRIGHTON BEACH)

Side E

1 I Know You’re Fucking Someone Else 15:02

Side F

1 Are You Afraid 2:13

2 Gravity 7:13

3 Pain 4:40

Side G

1 Kill You Tonight 2:17

2 Hey Pete 5:10

3 Kill You Tonight (Reprise) 7:08

Side H

1 Paranoid 7:21

BLOODY KISSES

Side I

1 Machine Screw 0:39

2 Christian Woman 8:57

3 Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All) 11:14

Side J

1 Fay Wray Come Out And Play 1:02

2 Kill All The White People 3:23

3 Summer Breeze 4:49

4 Set Me On Fire 3:29

Side K

1 Dark Side Of The Womb 0:27

2 We Hate Everyone 6:50

3 Bloody Kisses (A Death In The Family)10:55

Side L

1 3.0.I.F 2:05

2 Too Late: Frozen 7:50

3 Blood & Fire 5:32

4 Can’t Lose You 6:05

OCTOBER RUST

Side M

1 Bad Ground 0:38

2 Intro 0:21

3 Love You To Death 7:08

4 Be My Druidess 5:25

5 Green Man 5:47

Side N

1 Red Water (Christmas Mourning) 6:48

2 My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend 3:46

3 Die With Me 7:12

Side O

1 Burnt Flowers Fallen 6:09

2 In Praise Of Bacchus 7:36

3 Cinnamon Girl 4:00

Side P

1 The Glorious Liberation Of The People’s Technocratic Republic Of Vinnland By The Combined Forces Of The United Territories Of Europa 1:07

2 Wolf Moon (Including Zoanthropic Paranoia) 6:37

3 Haunted 10:07

4 Outro 0:08

WORLD COMING DOWN

Side Q

1 Skip It 0:11

2 White Slavery 8:22

3 Sinus 0:53

4 Everyone I Love Is Dead 6:11

5 Who Will Save The Sane? 6:41

Side R

1 Liver 1:42

2 World Coming Down 11:10

3 Creepy Green Light 6:57

Side S

1 Everything Dies 7:44

2 Lung 1:36

3 Pyretta Blaze 6:58

Side T

1 All Hallow’s Eve 8:36

2 Day Tripper (Medley) 7:02

LIFE IS KILLING ME

Side U

1 Thir13teen1:07

2 I Don’t Wanna Be Me 5:08

3 Less Than Zero (<0) 5:25 4 Todd’s Ship Gods (Above All Things) 4:10 5 I Like Goils 2:35 Side V 1 ...A Dish Best Served Coldly 7:13 2 How Could She? 7:35 3 Life Is Killing Me 6:35 Side W 1 Nettie 4:46 2 (We Were) Electrocute 6:38 3 IYDKMIGTHTKY (Gimme That) 6:20 Side X 1 Angry Inch 3:39 2 Anesthesia 6:41 3 Drunk In Paris 1:27 4 The Dream Is Dead 5:07