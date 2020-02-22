Willie Nile Announces Details For 13th Studio Album

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Singer/songwriter and NY rocker Willie Nile has announced plans for a new studio album (his 13th), to be released sometime in 2020. But first, he needs fans to help him out with funding the recording, mastering, manufacturing, music videos, publicity, radio promotion, and all that jazz.



Since Pledge Music isn’t around anymore, this is being done directly with Willie at his site. You can just pre-order the digital download or CD, signed lyrics and merch, a Village tour guided by Willie (I’d love to do that one), or if you got the funds you can have him play your house or become a producer on the album.

His last album from 2018 Children of Paradise was a great album so I’m really looking forward to hearing what Willie Nile has come up with this time.

Hear him talk about the new album and fan-funding campaign below: