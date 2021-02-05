101 Studios And Paramount+ Announce Yellowstone Prequel “Y: 1883”

Yellowstone has been one of the most watched dramas the last 2 years. This afternoon, ViacomCBS, 101 Studios and Paramount+ have announced preemptively extending their relationship with Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, cable’s #1 show. So expect lots of new content from Sheridan, which is always a good thing. The first project that’s coming, that I guess has been secretly under wraps, is a prequel to Yellowstone! Y: 1883, It will obviously take place in 1883 and a Super Bowl spot will broadcast during the big game on Sunday. You can watch it below as well. The series will debut this year!



The third season of Yellowstone was the most watched season premiere on cable in two years drawing record-breaking numbers of 6.5M total viewers in live +3. The show – co created by Taylor Sheridan & John Linson – has also developed a rabid fan community.

On the heels of that success – viewers will get a special sneak peek at Sheridan’s new series for Paramount+ – a prequel to the smash drama – entitled Y: 1883 during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7th.

The press release describes the plot as the following: Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

It will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

Taylor Sheridan commented:

“I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans.”

Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment on the deal:

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home,” “We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios said: