70th Emmy Award Nominations Announced!
TV News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 12th, 2018
The 70th Emmy Award nominations were announced today and Game of Thrones is leading the pack with 22. The Handmaid’s Tale got a bunch, as well as a bunch of HBO and Netflix series. Curb is back so I expect that to win Best Comedy series although we got new blood like Barry, Atlanta, Glow to potentially win it as well. Anthony Bourdain got nominated for Parts Unknown, so I’ll be rooting for him and the show to win posthumously. Bill Maher didn’t get nominated for the first time since 2004, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was nominated in his place. I’ll still be rooting for John Oliver of course but would be nice to see Samantha Bee get it as well. I’ll have more predictions and snaps a few weeks before the broadcast on the site. The Emmys will air September 17th from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC. SNL’s Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will host.
Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
The Americans
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown (Foy can next be seen in The Girl in the Spider’s Web)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Reality/Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
TV Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
“U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta – Donald Glover
Atlanta – Hiro Murai
Barry – Bill Hader
GLOW – Jesse Peretz,
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino
Silicon Valley – Mike Judge
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Crown – Stephen Daldry
Game Of Thrones – Alan Taylor
Game Of Thrones – Jeremy Podeswa
The Handmaid’s Tale – Kari Skogland,
Ozark – Jason Bateman
Ozark – Daniel Sackheim,
Stranger Things – The Duffer Brothers
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Ryan Murphy
Godless – Scott Frank
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert – David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski
The Looming Tower – Craig Zisk,
Paterno – Barry Levinson, Directed by
Patrick Melrose – Edward Berger,
Twin Peaks – David Lynch
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta – Donald Glover,
Atlanta – Stefani Robinson,
Barry – Alec Berg & Bill Hader,
Barry – Liz Sarnoff,
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino
Silicon Valley – Alec Berg,
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Americans – Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg,
The Crown – Peter Morgan,
Game Of Thrones David Benioff & D.B. Weiss
The Handmaid’s Tale – Bruce Miller,
Killing Eve – Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Stranger Things – The Duffer Brothers, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
American Vandal Kevin McManus & Matthew McManus,
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Tom Rob Smith
Godless – Scott Frank,
Patrick Melrose – David Nicholls
Twin Peaks – David Lynch & Mark Frost
USS Callister (Black Mirror) – William Bridges & Charlie Brooker
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Defiant Ones
Icarus
Jane
Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like
The Vietnam War
Outstanding Children’s Program
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
Star Wars Rebels
Disney XD
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Hero 6: The Series – Baymax Returns
Bob’s Burgers – V For Valentine-detta
Rick And Morty – Pickle Rick
The Simpsons – Gone Boy
South Park – Put It Down