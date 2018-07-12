70th Emmy Award Nominations Announced!

The 70th Emmy Award nominations were announced today and Game of Thrones is leading the pack with 22. The Handmaid’s Tale got a bunch, as well as a bunch of HBO and Netflix series. Curb is back so I expect that to win Best Comedy series although we got new blood like Barry, Atlanta, Glow to potentially win it as well. Anthony Bourdain got nominated for Parts Unknown, so I’ll be rooting for him and the show to win posthumously. Bill Maher didn’t get nominated for the first time since 2004, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was nominated in his place. I’ll still be rooting for John Oliver of course but would be nice to see Samantha Bee get it as well. I’ll have more predictions and snaps a few weeks before the broadcast on the site. The Emmys will air September 17th from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC. SNL’s Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will host.



Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

The Americans

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown (Foy can next be seen in The Girl in the Spider’s Web)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

“U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta – Donald Glover

Atlanta – Hiro Murai

Barry – Bill Hader

GLOW – Jesse Peretz,

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino

Silicon Valley – Mike Judge

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown – Stephen Daldry

Game Of Thrones – Alan Taylor

Game Of Thrones – Jeremy Podeswa

The Handmaid’s Tale – Kari Skogland,

Ozark – Jason Bateman

Ozark – Daniel Sackheim,

Stranger Things – The Duffer Brothers

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Ryan Murphy

Godless – Scott Frank

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert – David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski

The Looming Tower – Craig Zisk,

Paterno – Barry Levinson, Directed by

Patrick Melrose – Edward Berger,

Twin Peaks – David Lynch

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta – Donald Glover,

Atlanta – Stefani Robinson,

Barry – Alec Berg & Bill Hader,

Barry – Liz Sarnoff,

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino

Silicon Valley – Alec Berg,

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Americans – Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg,

The Crown – Peter Morgan,

Game Of Thrones David Benioff & D.B. Weiss

The Handmaid’s Tale – Bruce Miller,

Killing Eve – Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Stranger Things – The Duffer Brothers, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

American Vandal Kevin McManus & Matthew McManus,

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Tom Rob Smith

Godless – Scott Frank,

Patrick Melrose – David Nicholls

Twin Peaks – David Lynch & Mark Frost

USS Callister (Black Mirror) – William Bridges & Charlie Brooker

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Defiant Ones

Icarus

Jane

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like

The Vietnam War

Outstanding Children’s Program

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

Star Wars Rebels

Disney XD

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Hero 6: The Series – Baymax Returns

Bob’s Burgers – V For Valentine-detta

Rick And Morty – Pickle Rick

The Simpsons – Gone Boy

South Park – Put It Down