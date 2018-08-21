American Gods New York Comic-Con Panel Announced with Neil Gaiman

New York Comic-Con is quickly coming up soon and it was announced today that American Gods will have a NYCC panel with Neil Gaiman.



Executive Producer Neil Gaiman will be joining the panel for an exclusive first look as the battle continues between New Gods and Old in Season Two of the Starz TV series at their first ever official New York Comic Con panel Friday, October 5th from 1:30–2:30PM at the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

American Gods is a one-hour drama adapted from Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name. Following the epic showdown at Easter’s party, Season Two ups the ante with Mr. Wednesday continuing his quest to pitch the case for war to the Old Gods with Shadow, Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow. But when things don’t go as planned at the House on the Rock, they all find themselves on a haunting journey through middle America.

