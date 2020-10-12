Music, Politics, TV, Halloween Movies & More with Bryan, Chris, Joe and Ray

It’s been about 5 months since the last podcast episode of the ReadJunk Podcast but we’re back! Just kept myself focused on work and personal life and not being so stretched thin with a lot of things. Believe it or not, it takes some effort putting the podcast together so just needed a little bit of a break.

I figured I’d get the usual gang back for some catching up. We discuss the music industry and what’s going on in the world of COVID-19. When it will be time to go back to shows, when will you feel comfortable going to shows again and things like that. They we venture into politics and discuss the upcoming election and mail-in ballots, mask wearing. We talk about politics in entertainment and how to separate the art from the artist. On more lighter topics, we talk about missing New York Comic Con this year, what are some TV shows and movies we have been watching and we finish things up discussing our go-to Halloween movies.

The transition track is called “Agridulce” by Guerrero from Los Aggrios (@yo.soy.guerrero) and The Zensies (@thezensies). You can check out the full track and purchase it over at Zensies Bandcamp page: https://thezensies.bandcamp.com/. Thanks to Robert Julian for sharing it with the show.

You can follow ReadJunk on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/readjunk or follow my own art page on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bryankremkauart.

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well.