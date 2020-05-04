ReadJunk Podcast – 80s & 90s Movies We Grew Up Watching with Bryan, Ryan & Eric

Episode 55 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Ryan Miller (DJ Ryan Midnight, 100% Ska Podcast), and journalist Eric Althoff (Washington Post, LA Times, ReadJunk) and it’s all about 80s and 90s movies. Movies we grew up watching all the time on TV, not necessarily good movies. The movies we discuss could be considered underrated, under-appreciated, obscure but they were movies we watched a lot regardless of quality. We talk about Krull, Highlander, Flash Gordon, BMX Bandits, RAD, Gleaming the Cube, Anaconda, Lifeforce, Tremors, Only The Strong, PCU, Airborne and many more movies.



The transition track done is by Vibe Mountain and it’s called “AI 2.” I got the track on YouTube Audio Library.

Be sure to visit Ryan’s site at: DJ Ryan Midnight and subscribe to the 100% Ska Podcast at places where you get podcasts. Visit Eric’s Muckrack site here and follow him on Twitter.

You can follow ReadJunk on Instagram or follow my own art page on Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well.