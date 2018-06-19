ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 06 (Summer Songs)

It’s podcast day and ReadJunk Podcast episode 06 is now live! It’s the beginning of Summer this week and it features all Summer type songs, or songs that give off that vibe of Summer. Other songs just might be random or the genre is associated with the season.



Nick Rivers – Skeet Surfing Carbon Leaf – X-Ray Michael Franti & Spearhead – The Sound of Sunshine The Busters – Summertime Ballyhoo – Blaze This Weed Bob Marley & The Wailers – Is This Love The Jolly Boys – Take Me Back To Jamaica Martha and the Vandellas – Heat Wave Beach Boys – Good Vibrations Pat Kelly – Summer Time Jan & Dean – Surf City The Scofflaws – Nude Beach (live) Buju Banton – Wanna Be Loved Justin Hinds & The Dominoes – Rub Up Push Up The Aquabats – Pool Party Jack Johnson – You and Your Heart Katrina and The Waves – Walking on Sunshine Planet Smashers – Surfin’ in Tofino The Lively Ones – Surf Rider Loudon Wainwright III – Swimming Song The Ventures – Walk Don’t Run The Ramones – Rockaway Beach The Queers – Hawaii El Centro – Waiting for the Sun Slightly Stoopid – Sweet Honey Harry Belafonte – Jump In The Line Iration – Summer Nights Israel Kamakawiwoʻole – Ka Huila Wai Perez Prado – The Peanut Vendor Bananarama – Cruel Summer The Aggrolites – Reggae Summertime Sebastian – Under The Sea

Next week’s episode will be Canadian bands since it will be Canada Day at the end of next week. We’ll see what the future brings the weeks after and perhaps I’ll start talking with people as well.