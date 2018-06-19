ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 06 (Summer Songs)

It’s podcast day and ReadJunk Podcast episode 06 is now live! It’s the beginning of Summer this week and it features all Summer type songs, or songs that give off that vibe of Summer. Other songs just might be random or the genre is associated with the season.

  1. Nick Rivers – Skeet Surfing
  2. Carbon Leaf – X-Ray
  3. Michael Franti & Spearhead – The Sound of Sunshine
  4. The Busters – Summertime
  5. Ballyhoo – Blaze This Weed
  6. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Is This Love
  7. The Jolly Boys – Take Me Back To Jamaica
  8. Martha and the Vandellas – Heat Wave
  9. Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
  10. Pat Kelly – Summer Time
  11. Jan & Dean – Surf City
  12. The Scofflaws – Nude Beach (live)
  13. Buju Banton – Wanna Be Loved
  14. Justin Hinds  & The Dominoes – Rub Up Push Up
  15. The Aquabats – Pool Party
  16. Jack Johnson – You and Your Heart
  17. Katrina and The Waves – Walking on Sunshine
  18. Planet Smashers – Surfin’ in Tofino
  19. The Lively Ones – Surf Rider
  20. Loudon Wainwright III – Swimming Song
  21. The Ventures – Walk Don’t Run
  22. The Ramones – Rockaway Beach
  23. The Queers – Hawaii
  24. El Centro – Waiting for the Sun
  25. Slightly Stoopid – Sweet Honey
  26. Harry Belafonte – Jump In The Line
  27. Iration – Summer Nights
  28. Israel Kamakawiwoʻole – Ka Huila Wai
  29. Perez Prado – The Peanut Vendor
  30. Bananarama – Cruel Summer
  31. The Aggrolites – Reggae Summertime
  32. Sebastian – Under The Sea

Next week’s episode will be Canadian bands since it will be Canada Day at the end of next week. We’ll see what the future brings the weeks after and perhaps I’ll start talking with people as well.

